OTTAWA – Canadian immigration authorities have issued an advisory for visa applicants, warning that submitting false information or forged documents can result in application rejection and an entry ban for at least five years.

In a public awareness message shared on Facebook, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) highlighted the serious consequences of document fraud and misrepresentation during the immigration process.

According to the advisory, providing inaccurate information or submitting falsified or altered documents is against Canadian law and can have serious immigration and legal consequences.

The authority identified several types of documents that may be involved in fraudulent applications, including passports, travel documents, visas, employment records, job offers, educational certificates and professional qualifications.

Birth, marriage, divorce, separation and death certificates, as well as police clearance certificates, were also included in the list.

IRCC emphasized that applicants remain responsible for the accuracy and authenticity of all information submitted with their applications, even when they hire an immigration consultant or representative to complete the paperwork.

The department warned that applicants found submitting fraudulent documents or misleading information could face visa or immigration application refusals and be barred from entering Canada for a minimum of five years.

It further cautioned that individuals involved in criminal activity related to document fraud could also face legal consequences in their home countries.