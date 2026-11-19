RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff, & Chief of Defence Forces (COAS & CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir reaffirmed Pakistan Army’s unwavering commitment to stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Balochistan in their continued pursuit of peace, prosperity and sustainable development.

Field Marshal Asim Munir expressed it during his visit to Turbat, Balochistan.

Upon arrival the COAS & CDF laid a floral wreath at the Shuhada Monument and offered Fateha.

The COAS & CDF was given a comprehensive briefing on the prevailing security environment, operational preparedness and successful on-going operations against externally sponsored terrorism.

He was also apprised of the progress of various ongoing socio-economic development initiatives for people of Balochistan.

During interaction with troops, CDF Munir commended their high state of operational preparedness, professionalism and unwavering resolve to defend the motherland, amidst challenging operational conditions.

Upon arrival, COAS & CDF was received by Corps Commander Balochistan.