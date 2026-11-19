RAWALPINDI – Security forces have eliminated 22 Indian-sponsored terrorists in multiple engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the operations were conducted on 16 and 17 November.

On reported presence of terrorists, an intelligence based operation was conducted by security forces in South Waziristan district. During conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged their location and after intense exchange of fire, fifteen militants belonging to Indian-sponsored Fitna-al-Khwarij were sent to hell.

In two separate encounters in Bannu district, own troops effectively engaged terrorists’ hideouts. As a result of precise and skillful engagement, six were neutralized.

One more terrorist was effectively neutralized in an encounter in Tank district.

Weapons and ammunition have also been recovered from killed Indian sponsored terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored Kharji found in the area as relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.