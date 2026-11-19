LONDON – The Pakistan High Commission in London has temporarily suspended NADRA, passport and visa services following reports of a fault in an international submarine cable near Pakistan’s coastline.

According to the High Commission, the decision was taken amid concerns over possible disruptions to online connectivity and related systems due to the cable fault.

However, document attestation services will continue to operate without interruption.

The suspension of NADRA, passport and visa facilities will remain in place until internet connectivity and the relevant systems are fully restored.

The High Commission has requested Pakistani citizens living in the United Kingdom to cooperate and remain patient during the disruption.

It added that the community would be informed as soon as the suspended services resume following the restoration of internet connectivity.

Meanwhile, internet users across Pakistan have also been facing connectivity issues following the reported submarine cable fault.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has confirmed the disruption, stating that the fault occurred approximately 11 kilometres from Pakistan’s coastline.

A PTA spokesperson warned that the technical issue could affect internet service quality across the country.

The authority said it was coordinating with the Transworld Associates cable consortium to identify the cause of the fault and determine the expected timeline for repairs and restoration of services.