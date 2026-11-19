KARACHI – Prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) witnessed a significant decline following the arrival of an historic shipment at the Port Qasim,

Following the increase in imported supplies, the price of LPG in the local market has fallen from Rs550 to Rs450 per kilogram, reflecting a decrease of Rs100.

The development comes as Pakistan’s largest-ever LPG shipment, carrying 15,000 metric tonnes of the fuel, has reached Port Qasim.

A special ceremony was held at the port to mark the arrival of the first major LPG cargo under the new system. Special Secretary Petroleum Mirza Nasiruddin Mashhood attended the event as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, the special secretary said the government was taking steps to ensure LPG supplies to consumers at affordable prices.

He described the arrival of the record 15,000-tonne shipment as the beginning of a new phase for Pakistan’s LPG sector.

According to an official statement, government-owned companies had previously been unable to import LPG due to regulatory hurdles.

The latest development is also expected to improve fuel supplies to mountainous and remote areas during the winter season.

The statement added that more LPG shipments were expected to arrive in the coming weeks, which could improve availability in the open market and provide further relief to consumers.