KARACHI – Behind Abu Bakar’s caring nature and seemingly perfect marriage to Zaryab, could there be a heartbreaking love story nobody knows about?

ARY Digital’s hit drama Dar-e-Nijaat sparked fresh curiosity after its latest OST teased mysterious woman from his past. Now, fans are wondering whether religious differences forced Abu Bakar to walk away from his first love, a theory that could add an unexpected twist to the unfolding drama.

At the heart of the story is Zaryab, a woman whose life changes dramatically after Zamil abandons her for another woman he considers more religious. His decision leaves Zaryab emotionally shattered, but her journey takes a positive turn when she eventually marries Abu Bakar, a man whose personality stands in sharp contrast to Zamil’s.

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Unlike Zamil, Abu Bakar is portrayed as a kind, respectful and emotionally mature husband who understands Zaryab’s struggles and gives her the love and dignity she deserves. His compassionate nature made him one of the drama’s most admired characters, with fans praising his patience, emotional intelligence and approach to marriage.

However, a surprising revelation may be waiting just around the corner, as the drama’s latest OST has raised questions about Abu Bakar’s life before Zaryab.

The newly released OST features brief but intriguing scenes showing Abu Bakar alongside unidentified woman, suggesting that his romantic past may be more complicated than viewers initially imagined. Although the drama has yet to explain their connection, the scenes have triggered intense curiosity among fans, who are now searching for clues about the mystery woman’s identity.

One particularly interesting fan theory suggests that Abu Bakar was once deeply involved with a non-Muslim woman who wanted to marry him. According to the viewer’s speculation, the woman was unwilling to embrace Islam, while Abu Bakar reportedly struggled with the possibility of marriage because of their religious differences.

The disagreement may have eventually brought their relationship to an end, leaving Abu Bakar with painful memories of a love that could never turn into marriage. If the theory proves accurate, Abu Bakar may have suffered heartbreaking separation long before Zaryab became part of his life.

The speculation also opened up another interesting possibility like could his own experience of losing someone he loved explain why he is so understanding and emotionally supportive towards Zaryab? For viewers who have come to admire Abu Bakar as an ideal husband, the possibility of a past relationship adds another emotional dimension to his character.

The mystery left fans wondering whether Abu Bakar’s previous relationship will become a major turning point in the upcoming episodes.

However, the theory remains unconfirmed. Neither the drama’s makers nor its cast have revealed the identity of the woman featured in the OST or established whether religious differences were involved in Abu Bakar’s past.

For now, the speculation is based on viewers’ interpretations of the newly released scenes rather than any official storyline revelation. With Dar-e-Nijaat already exploring themes of love, heartbreak, faith, marriage and second chances, the possibility of Abu Bakar carrying his own emotional scars has made the unfolding story even more intriguing.

As audiences eagerly await the next episodes, one question continues to dominate the discussion: Did Abu Bakar sacrifice his first love because of religious differences, or is the mysterious woman hiding an entirely different chapter of his past?