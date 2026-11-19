TOKYO – Japanese former porn star Rae Lil Black witnessed a major transformation, walking away from a lucrative career, losing hundreds of thousands of social media followers after embracing Islam, as an unexpected 3-hour religious seminar changed her life.

Now known as Nuray Istiqbal, the former adult entertainment performer shared how her journey toward Islam began in Thailand, led her to the Quran and ultimately encouraged her to rebuild her life around faith, family, and spirituality.

Despite facing criticism over her past, Nuray has declared that she does not regret her previous career, believing that her experiences eventually guided her toward Islam.

She shot porn for six or seven years. Then she walked into a three-hour seminar that turned out to be about Islam, bought a Quran and changed her name. Ask Rae Lil Black if she regrets the porn and she says no. “If I didn’t do this, maybe I didn’t meet Islam.” In the video below, the host asks how she survived being sexualized every day. Wait for what she says the Quran told her about everyone who judges her. Everybody assumes it’s a gimmick. She says the conversion cost her hundreds of thousands of followers. Born Kae Asakura in Japan, she moved to Europe, then to Thailand. The money from porn? “It’s a secret.” When she started, she says, “I was stupid. It was cheap, but I agreed.” Before Islam she admits she was “a very bad daughter.” She moved to Europe without telling her parents and blocked them for a whole year. Now she calls them three or four times a week. Some Muslims still call her a liar. She doesn’t care. “I don’t need humans’ acceptance.” Her new name is Nuray Istiqbal. Real conversion, or the smartest rebrand in porn history? — Sovyre (@sovyre) November 18, 2026

Nuray gained international recognition under the stage name Rae Lil Black. Her birth name has been reported as Kae Asakura, although some portals identify her as Akiko Matsuzawa. She jointed porn industry around 2017–2018, spending approximately six to seven years building an international audience.

Her career included appearances with major production companies and nominations associated with prominent adult industry awards, including AVN, XBIZ and P*rnhub Awards. Beyond adult films, she amassed a massive following through gaming streams, travel videos, lifestyle content and subscription platforms.

Although her career eventually brought massive earnings, Nuray acknowledged making immature decisions during her early years. She has described her initial income as relatively modest but declined to disclose her later earnings.

Three-Hour Seminar that changed Everything for Nuray

Nuray’s journey toward Islam reportedly began in 2024 during a visit to southern Thailand. She attended what she initially believed was a motivational or spiritual gathering, only to discover that it was an Islamic seminar. The three-hour session introduced her to discussions about the Quran, personal responsibility and self-improvement, leaving her deeply interested in the religion.

After the event, she purchased a Japanese translation of Quran and books on Islamic philosophy. She subsequently began researching Islamic teachings through online lectures and independent study. Her visits to Malaysia, particularly Kuala Lumpur, further influenced her decision. She has credited the hospitality and welcoming attitudes of Muslim communities with strengthening her connection to Islam.

What began as an accidental encounter eventually inspired her to abandon the career that had made her famous.

As her interest in Islam developed, the former performer adopted the name Nuray Istiqbal to symbolize a new chapter. Nuray, a name of Turkish origin, is associated with moonlight, while Istiqbal carries meanings connected with welcoming and the future in Arabic and Urdu.

Around October 2024, she began sharing photographs wearing modest clothing and a hijab. Her conversion attracted wider attention in early 2025, particularly during Ramadan.

She subsequently left adult entertainment, removed explicit content from accounts under her control and shifted her online activities toward Islamic learning, travel and personal experiences.

One of Nuray’s most discussed statements concerns her refusal to express complete regret over her previous profession. She has explained that although she is not proud of every decision she made, those experiences ultimately contributed to her discovery of Islam.

She said following a different path might have meant never encountering the religion that transformed her outlook, and added that her previous career was a personal choice rather than something she was forced into. Instead of dwelling on decisions she cannot reverse, she says her priority is becoming a better person.

Her conversion reportedly came with major professional consequences. Nuray has said she lost hundreds of thousands of followers after leaving adult entertainment and publicly embracing Islam. Some reports suggest that combined losses across social media platforms exceeded one million, although exact figures remain unverified.

The transformation also reduced her earnings as she abandoned previously profitable content. Her decision drew mixed reactions. While many people celebrated her conversion, others accused her of using religion to gain publicity.

Another change involved her relationship with her parents. Nuray acknowledged being a poor daughter in the past, revealing that she moved from Japan to Europe without properly communicating with her family. She reportedly cut contact for a year and later spoke to her parents only once or twice annually.

After studying Islamic teachings emphasizing respect for parents, she began rebuilding those relationships. She has said she now contacts her family several times weekly, often three or four times. Raised in a Japanese environment influenced by Buddhist traditions and educated for years in Christian schools, Nuray has described her improved family relationships as one of the most meaningful outcomes of embracing Islam.

Despite leaving adult entertainment, Nuray continues to face scrutiny as older videos circulate online. She has explained that some footage was recorded before her conversion and remains controlled by production companies, limiting her ability to prevent further distribution.

She has also faced accusations of insincerity, including criticism from some Muslims. However, Nuray maintains that her understanding of the Quran has changed how she responds to judgment. She believes her intentions and actions are ultimately matters between herself and Allah, rather than questions requiring approval from social media users.

She now focuses on creating content about faith, travel and everyday life. She discussed her conversion in interviews involving Denny Sumargo, Talks International and the Daniel Mananta Network, while continuing to connect with Muslim communities in Malaysia, Indonesia and Japan.