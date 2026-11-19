ISLAMABAD – The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched a pilot project for digital marriage registration in Islamabad and Quetta.

The new system has allowed Nikah Registrars to register marriages through the PakID mobile application.

Under the new system, Nikah Registrars will be able to submit marriage details electronically to the relevant Union Councils for official registration.

Once the Nikah Nama is registered, the system will facilitate the issuance of a Digital Marriage Certificate (MRC) and automatically update the marital status of both spouses in NADRA’s official records.

According to NADRA, the initiative aims to modernize and simplify marriage registration while improving transparency and convenience for citizens.

The digital system is also expected to reduce dependence on traditional paperwork and eliminate unnecessary visits to government offices.

Marriage registration in Pakistan is legally carried out through the relevant Union Council, with Nikah Registrars playing a key role in the process. The conventional procedure involves physical documents, record transfers and several administrative steps.

By integrating the process with the PakID platform, NADRA aims to connect marriage registration, digital certificate issuance and the updating of official marital records through a streamlined system.

The pilot project has initially been introduced in Islamabad and Quetta.