ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in Pakistan remained below Rs400,000 mark, with 24-karat gold settling at Rs398,936 per tola on November 19, as bullion witnessed massive decline in previous session amid downward trend international bullion rates.

Gold and Silver Rates in Pakistan Gold 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola Rs398,936 Rs365,697 Rs349,069 Rs299,202 Per 1 Gram Rs34,203 Rs31,353 Rs29,927 Rs25,652 Per 10 Grams Rs342,023 Rs313,532 Rs299,270 Rs256,517 Per Ounce Rs1,062,718 Rs975,194 Rs930,834 Rs797,858 Silver – Per Tola Rs5,048 — — — International Gold – Per Ounce $3,764 — — — International Gold Prices Extend Losses

The weakness in Pakistan’s gold market coincided with another decline in global prices, where the precious metal witnessed a drop as per ounce trades at $3,764.

Silver also followed the same trend. Its price in Pakistan stood at Rs5,048.

Lahore and Karachi Gold Rates

In Lahore, dealers quoted gold in the Piece category at Rs400,200 for selling and Rs398,700 for buying.

Silver Market Rates in Lahore

Separate trading figures from Lahore’s silver market showed that Chandi Tezabi was being sold at Rs5,048, against a buying price of Rs4,959.