KARACHI – Pakistan’s gold market suffered huge losses on November 18 as bullion prices dropped by Rs10,000 per tola, with new price of 24-karat gold tumbling to Rs398,936 per tola.

The price of 10 grams of gold also dropped sharply, losing Rs8,573 to settle at Rs342,023. The latest downturn followed Tuesday’s session, when gold had remained unchanged at Rs408,936 per tola. However, a fresh wave of selling pressure in international markets reversed the stability and pushed domestic rates significantly lower.

Precious metal Latest rate Decline Gold per tola Rs398,936 Rs10,000 Gold per 10 grams Rs342,023 Rs8,573 International gold per ounce $3,764 $100 Silver per tola Rs5,048 Rs180

The turbulence was not limited to Pakistan, as international gold prices suffered a steep decline of $100 per ounce, bringing the precious metal down to $3,764 per ounce, including a $20 premium.

Gold’s latest retreat has been driven largely by negative investor sentiment and technical selling, rather than a single economic development.

US currency remained close to a 19-month high, creating additional difficulties for international gold buyers. Because gold is priced globally in US dollars, a stronger greenback makes the metal more expensive for investors using other currencies, potentially reducing demand and pushing prices lower.

Silver Price in Pakistan

The selling pressure extended beyond gold, with silver recording a substantial decline in Pakistan’s domestic market. Silver prices fell by Rs180 per tola, bringing the latest rate to Rs5,048.

Gold Rates in Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar

Despite nationwide benchmark falling below 4Lac per tola, quotations from major bullion markets revealed noticeable differences in local trading prices. In Lahore, Piece gold was quoted at Rs404,500 and Rs403,500, while Pathoor gold carried quotations of Rs399,500 and Rs396,500.

Lahore market also reported a selling quotation of 5,200 for a one-kilogram gold bar, although the quotation’s unit or pricing basis was not specified. In Karachi, the reported gold selling rate stood at Rs404,000, while Peshawar recorded a significantly higher selling quotation of Rs418,500.

The latest plunge has brought gold back into focus as traders and buyers assess whether the decline could continue or give way to a recovery. With US Treasury yields rising and the dollar maintaining its strength, the international bullion market remains exposed to further fluctuations.

For Pakistani consumers, particularly those planning jewellery purchases, the Rs10,000 reduction represents a substantial change in prices within just one trading session.