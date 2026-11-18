KARACHI – Gold prices have taken dramatic hit in global market, crashing to lowest level in over a year as high flying US dollar and growing fears of further interest rate hikes shake bullion market.

Gold lost nearly 2% of its value in a single trading session as investors reassess their expectations for US monetary policy. Spot gold tumbled 1.9% to $3,777.83 per ounce, touching its weakest level since September 2025. The sharp decline marks another major blow to the precious metal, which continues to struggle against the strengthening US currency and changing market expectations.

The pressure was equally evident in the US futures market, where gold contracts for December delivery dropped 2.2% to settle at $3,779.50 per ounce, reflecting widespread weakness across international bullion trading.

Market analysts believe the latest sell-off is being driven by a combination of technical factors, shifting investor sentiment and increasingly hawkish signals from the US Federal Reserve.

Kelvin Wong, senior market analyst at OANDA, explained that expectations of tighter monetary conditions have strengthened the dollar, while rising US Treasury yields have made non-interest-bearing assets such as gold less attractive to investors.

US dollar is hovering near its highest level in 19 months, creating another major obstacle for gold buyers worldwide. Because gold is traded internationally in dollars, a stronger American currency makes the metal more expensive for investors holding other currencies, potentially weakening demand and putting additional downward pressure on prices.

Fresh comments from NYC Federal Reserve President reinforced concerns that US central bank may not be finished raising borrowing costs. He said further interest rate increases could be necessary to contain persistent inflationary pressures, although he suggested that policymakers would not need to pursue an excessively aggressive tightening strategy.

His remarks have added to market expectations that US interest rates could climb again before the end of the year, further challenging gold’s appeal as an investment.

Traders are pricing in staggering 96.7% probability of a 25-basis-point interest rate increase at the Federal Reserve’s December meeting. Higher interest rates typically strengthen the dollar and increase returns on interest-bearing investments, making gold comparatively less attractive because it generates no regular yield.