TEHRAN – Tensions continue unabated between US and Iran and a major American air base in Kuwait becomes the center of a fresh military confrontation. Tehran claims its suicide drones targeted US Patriot missile defense system at Ali Al Salem Air Base, raising fears of further escalation across the Gulf. However, the alleged strikes and any resulting damage remain unverified.

The military confrontation between Iran and US has taken dangerous turn, with Tehran claiming its combat and suicide drones targeted America’s powerful Patriot missile defense system at a major military base in Kuwait.

The alleged attack comes amid escalating military exchanges across Persian Gulf, where American installations are facing mounting threats and fears of a wider regional conflict continue to grow.

Iran’s military announced Wednesday that its forces had launched an early-morning drone assault on Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, targeting key American military equipment stationed at the facility. The reported targets included the US Patriot air defense system and platforms used by American forces to launch missiles and drones.

Iranian military said combat drones and explosive-laden suicide drones were deployed against US military assets at the strategically important air base. However, Tehran did not disclose whether the strikes successfully destroyed or damaged any American equipment. The military also provided no information about possible casualties.

Washington and Kuwait have not immediately confirmed the alleged attack, leaving Iran’s claims unverified. Ali Al Salem Air Base is an important American military installation in Kuwait, hosting US personnel and equipment and supporting military operations across the Middle East.

Meanwhile, the escalating confrontation has also reached neighboring Bahrain, where defense authorities announced Wednesday that their air defense systems had intercepted Iranian aerial attacks.

Bahrain’s military accused Tehran of maintaining a systematic campaign of hostile actions against the kingdom, which hosts the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet. The latest developments followed another Iranian drone operation on Tuesday, when the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it had targeted an American military radar installation at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain.

Iran described that operation as retaliation for what it alleged were repeated violations of its airspace by US military drones. However, both Bahrain and the United States maintained that the attack had been intercepted. The exchange of military strikes intensified further when American forces attacked an Iranian missile launch site later Tuesday, adding to the growing confrontation between Washington and Tehran.

Despite the escalating hostilities, diplomatic efforts involving Iran and regional mediators Oman and Qatar have continued, although the latest military developments have raised serious concerns about the prospects for de-escalation. Amid soaring tensions, Bahrain’s Interior Ministry issued two separate security alerts, directing residents to immediately seek shelter in the nearest safe locations.

Authorities subsequently announced an all-clear following each warning after the immediate threats had passed.

With Iranian forces claiming attacks on American military facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain, and US forces striking Iranian missile infrastructure, the Gulf is witnessing an increasingly dangerous cycle of military confrontation. The situation heightened concerns over regional security as both sides continue military operations despite ongoing diplomatic engagement.