BERLIN – Behind closed doors of Deutsche Bank, millions of confidential files held financial secrets involving some of the world’s most powerful figures. A massive leak of 15.6 million Deutsche Bank records brings US President Donald Trump, notiorious child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Russian billionaires into the spotlight, exposing suspicious transactions and alleged banking failures that have sent shockwaves through the global financial world.

The explosive investigation brought some of the world’s influential names including sitting President of United States, convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Russian billionaires Roman Abramovich, Oleg Deripaska and Suleiman Kerimov, and Kazakh billionaire Timur Kulibayev.

The investigation involved more than 200 journalists from over 50 media organizations worldwide, who examined confidential records supplied by two sources familiar with Deutsche Bank’s internal operations. The material included private emails, boardroom discussions, financial investigations, compliance assessments, employee communications and sensitive customer records.

The documents reportedly reveal how regulatory concerns and suspicious financial activities were sometimes overlooked or inadequately addressed as the bank pursued lucrative business relationships. Investigators also uncovered historical failures involving approximately 28,000 problematic investment-banking clients whose relationships had not been terminated as required.

Jeffrey Epstein’s $582 Million Transactions

One of the disturbing revelations concerns Deutsche Bank’s financial relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. The leaked files reportedly show that the bank identified $582 million in suspicious transactions associated with Epstein and related entities. Records show that 21 suspicious activity reports filed in 2019 covered roughly 3,200 transactions conducted between 2013 and 2019.

The findings intensified questions about why Epstein was able to maintain substantial banking relationships despite the serious concerns surrounding him. However, the transactions being flagged as suspicious does not automatically establish that the entire amount represented illegal activity.

Donald Trump’s Records Exposed in Data Breach

The investigation also uncovered a previously undisclosed security incident involving Donald Trump. In 2017, a Deutsche Bank employee mistakenly disclosed sensitive customer financial information, including material associated with Trump, to an external recipient.

The incident reportedly affected information connected to 1,586 customers. According to internal communications, bank officials decided against informing Trump about the disclosure, raising questions about the institution’s handling of confidential customer data. The leaked records also show payments totaling at least $3 million to Trump-linked businesses, including DT Marks Baku LLC and THC Baku Services LLC.

Russian Billionaires

Deutsche Bank’s dealings with wealthy Russian businessmen form another major part of the investigation. Among those named are Roman Abramovich, the former owner of Chelsea Football Club, and industrialist Oleg Deripaska, whose financial relationships and exposure to international sanctions have faced scrutiny.

Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov also appears in reporting concerning an internally examined transfer worth approximately €1.1 billion in 2020, which allegedly involved his financial interests despite existing US sanctions.

Kazakh billionaire Timur Kulibayev, the son-in-law of Kazakhstan’s former president, is another prominent figure identified in the documents.

CEO Christian Sewing

The disclosures have also intensified scrutiny of Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Christian Sewing. Internal documents reportedly indicate that the bank explored expanding its Russian business despite warnings about compliance problems, sanctions exposure and reputational risks.

The findings have fueled allegations that commercial ambitions sometimes took priority over internal concerns. The Bank defended Sewing’s leadership, rejecting suggestions that its current operations reflect the historical failures highlighted in the investigation.

The leaked records extend far beyond wealthy Russian clients and American political figures. Investigators identified financial activity linked to Malaysia’s notorious 1MDB corruption scandal, including dealings involving fugitive financier Jho Low. The documents also contain information about suspicious transfers connected to South Africa’s influential Gupta family, whose businesses have faced extensive corruption allegations.

Additional findings concern suspected North Korean front companies and questionable financial flows through jurisdictions including Cyprus, Hong Kong, Britain and Ukraine. The investigation also revisited the bank’s controversial hiring practices involving relatives of influential foreign officials.

Responding to the controversy, Deutsche Bank maintained that many of the incidents described in the leaked records occurred years ago. The institution said it invested approximately €7 billion between 2019 and 2025 in strengthening compliance procedures, financial monitoring, risk management and internal controls.