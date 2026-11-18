KARACHI – Pakistan’s online Loan industry is facing new restrictions as Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has announced a massive 67% cut in borrowing rates on mobile loan applications, protecting thousands of borrowers from excessive charges and mounting debt.

SECP issued a fresh circular reducing the maximum annual profit rate on mobile app loans from a staggering 274% to just 90%. The decision shows one of substantial reductions in borrowing costs for Pakistan’s regulated digital lending sector, bringing major financial relief to consumers who depend on instant mobile loans to meet urgent expenses.

Under revised framework, digital lending companies will no longer be allowed to charge annual profit rates exceeding 90%, marking a reduction of approximately 67% from the previous ceiling. The regulator has also clarified that lending companies cannot impose additional fees outside the prescribed borrowing cost.

All processing fees, service charges and other applicable costs must be incorporated into the overall borrowing limit, closing potential loopholes through which borrowers could otherwise face unexpected financial demands. To illustrate the revised pricing structure, SECP explained that a loan of Rs10,000 would carry a daily borrowing cost of Rs24.66 at the new maximum annual rate.

The move is designed to protect consumers from excessive lending costs and prevent short-term borrowing from turning into a cycle of increasingly difficult repayments.

The new circular also establishes strict limits on how much money borrowers can obtain through digital lending applications. Under updated regulations, mobile loan apps can provide a maximum loan of Rs50,000, with the repayment period restricted to 90 days. These restrictions are intended to discourage excessive borrowing and ensure that short-term digital loans remain manageable for consumers.

Another major consumer-friendly provision addresses early repayment. Borrowers who settle their loans before the agreed deadline will only be required to pay charges for the actual number of days the borrowed money remained in their possession. This means lending companies cannot demand profit for the remaining unused loan period once the borrower has cleared the outstanding amount.

SECP has introduced a three-day penalty-free period for borrowers who miss their scheduled repayment date. Under the new rules, mobile lending companies will be prohibited from imposing late payment penalties during the first three days after a loan becomes overdue. The measure provides borrowers with a short grace period to arrange repayments without immediately facing additional penalty charges.

However, borrowers will still be responsible for their outstanding loan obligations under the applicable repayment terms.

Alongside the reduction in interest rates, the regulator is preparing a centralized digital repository aimed at strengthening oversight of mobile lending activities. The proposed system will enable lending institutions to examine whether an applicant has already obtained loans from other digital platforms.

By accessing information about existing borrowing obligations, lenders will be better positioned to assess a customer’s repayment capacity before approving another loan. SECP believes the system will help identify financially vulnerable borrowers who may already be struggling to repay existing debts.

The regulator has directed digital lending companies to revise their mobile applications, loan agreements and supporting documentation within 15 days to bring them into line with the new requirements.