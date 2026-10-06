Loan Apps Racket busted for Blackmailing Borrowers with AI-Generated Explicit Pictures

LAHORE — A crackdown by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) exposed alleged illegal loan recovery network in Lahore accused of using AI-manipulated obscene images, stolen personal data, and threats against borrowers and their families to force repayment.

Authorities arrested 39 people, 38 men and one woman, during a raid on a network allegedly operating under the name Talk Master Pvt Ltd in GCP Society, Lahore. The operation was conducted under the supervision of Additional Director Atif Ameer, according to details of the case.

Investigators allege that the network used illegal loan applications to provide money to citizens before gaining access to sensitive information stored on their mobile phones.

According to the allegations, borrowers’ contacts and photo galleries were accessed through the apps. When repayments were delayed or additional money was demanded, operators allegedly used artificial intelligence to manipulate victims’ photographs into fake obscene images.

The pictures were then allegedly used as blackmailing tool. Victims were reportedly threatened with having the fabricated material sent to their family members and contacts unless they paid the demanded amounts. The alleged operation highlights growing and increasingly sophisticated form of digital extortion in which personal data collected through mobile applications can be turned into a tool for intimidation and blackmail.

NCCIA recovered 40 laptops and 41 mobile phones during the operation. The seized devices and other digital material have been sent for forensic examination, while a criminal case has been registered. Investigators are also searching for other suspects allegedly connected to the network.

Authorities are examining the digital evidence to determine the precise role of the apps and the individuals allegedly operating through them. NCCIA Director General Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has warned that those involved in blackmailing citizens will face strict action, stressing that protecting the public’s digital and financial reputation remains a priority for the agency.

Lahore raid comes amid growing concern over illegal loan applications and aggressive recovery operations in Pakistan. In September 2025, the NCCIA reportedly arrested six people during a raid on a call center in Gulshan-e-Maymar, Karachi, over allegations that unregistered loan apps were being used to obtain personal data and manipulate victims’ photographs with obscene material for blackmail. Both local and foreign citizens were reportedly targeted.

Then, in September 2026, authorities raided another alleged illegal call center in Satellite Town, Rawalpindi, arresting 61 people. Investigators recovered 71 mobile phones and 155 laptops and alleged that foreign nationals were being threatened and money extracted under the guise of illegal loan recovery.

The pattern raised fresh questions about how easily sensitive personal information can be harvested through seemingly ordinary mobile applications — and how quickly that information can be transformed into a tool for digital extortion.

Pakistan’s authorities have previously taken action against unlicensed digital lending applications. Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has blocked numerous illegal loan apps, including a case in which 43 applications were blocked following a suicide reportedly linked to excessive interest rates and threats from loan operators.