UN chief praises Pakistan’s mediation role between US and Iran

ISLAMABAD – United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday praised Pakistan for its role as a trusted mediator between the United States and Iran, saying Islamabad’s credibility with opposing sides helped create conditions for negotiations and de-escalation.

Speaking alongside Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Guterres described Pakistan’s initiative in the Gulf conflict as “remarkable” and stressed the importance of countries that can build trust between rival sides.

“What Pakistan has done in relation to the conflict in the Gulf, namely between the US and Iran, is a remarkable initiative,” Guterres said.

He said Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts contributed to the June 17 Islamabad memorandum of understanding, the subsequent ceasefire and a framework for future negotiations.

“Pakistan has been an extremely important example of mediation,” the UN chief said, highlighting Islamabad’s role in promoting dialogue amid deep international divisions.

Dar said Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts had brought the US and Iran into direct dialogue after 47 years. He described Islamabad’s contribution as a significant effort based on sovereign equality, territorial integrity, non-interference, self-determination and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

Guterres urged all parties to end conflicts, return to diplomacy and restore navigational rights and freedoms in accordance with international law.

Guterres calls for end to Gaza suffering

The UN chief also warned that the international community’s focus on conflicts in Ukraine and the Gulf must not overshadow the suffering of Palestinians.

He said the scale of death and destruction in Gaza was unprecedented during his tenure as UN secretary-general and called for an immediate end to the suffering of Palestinians and full implementation of the peace plan.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 met UN Secretary-General António Guterres @antonioguterres in Islamabad. Discussions covered regional and global issues relating to peace and security, including Palestine, Jammu & Kashmir, Afghanistan, counter-terrorism, and the future of multilateralism. DPM/FM briefed the UNSG on Pakistan’s positions on Jammu & Kashmir and the Indus Waters Treaty, reaffirming Pakistan’s call for a just and peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with relevant UNSC resolutions. DPM/FM highlighted Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to promote dialogue and de-escalation, including its facilitation of the Islamabad Talks between the US and Iran. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to dialogue and diplomacy as the most effective means of resolving disputes. The UNSG appreciated Pakistan’s longstanding contribution to the UN, as well as its diplomatic efforts to promote dialogue, mediation, and de-escalation. — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) October 6, 2026

Guterres also expressed concern over violence and settlement decisions in the West Bank, warning that such developments could undermine the two-state solution.

He reiterated that lasting regional peace required the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and the establishment of independent Palestinian and Israeli states living side by side in peace.

Dar said Pakistan had consistently supported diplomatic efforts to achieve peace in Gaza. He recalled Islamabad’s engagement with US President Donald Trump alongside seven other Arab and Muslim countries, saying the group’s primary objective was to secure peace in Gaza.

Pakistan raises Kashmir, Indus Waters Treaty

Dar also raised Pakistan’s concerns over Jammu and Kashmir and welcomed the UN’s continued reference to the organisation’s framework and Security Council resolutions for resolving the dispute.

He urged the international community to ensure implementation of the resolutions, saying those concerning Kashmir and Palestine had remained unimplemented.

The deputy prime minister also criticised India’s decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, calling it a violation of international law. He urged India to stop “weaponising water” and fulfil its obligations under the treaty.

Afghan refugees and terrorism

Guterres highlighted Pakistan’s longstanding humanitarian role in hosting Afghan refugees, noting that millions of Afghans had received protection in the country over several decades.

He said the UN would work with Pakistan to uphold protection principles and ensure that any return of Afghans was voluntary, safe and dignified.

Dar, meanwhile, raised Pakistan’s concerns over the continued use of Afghan soil for terrorist attacks against the country and called for international efforts to address the issue.

Guterres acknowledged Pakistan’s struggle against terrorism, stressing that legitimate security concerns must be addressed while ensuring that security measures remain consistent with international law, human rights and the rule of law.

UN Security Council reform

Both leaders called for reforms to the international system, including the UN Security Council and international financial institutions.

Guterres said the Security Council no longer adequately represented today’s world, pointing out that Africa had no permanent representation while Europe had three permanent members.

He also criticised divisions among the five permanent members, saying major powers sometimes initiated conflicts or violated international law, creating a perception that powerful states could act without consequences.

The UN chief called for a more representative and legitimate Security Council and urged major powers to unite when fundamental principles of international law were at stake.

Dar said Pakistan strongly supported multilateralism and had promoted negotiation, mediation and preventive diplomacy during its current Security Council tenure.

Tribute to Pakistani peacekeepers

Guterres also paid tribute to Pakistan’s longstanding contribution to UN peacekeeping, noting that Pakistani men and women had served in some of the world’s most dangerous missions.

He said more than 180 Pakistani peacekeepers had lost their lives while serving international peace and honoured their sacrifice.

He also praised Pakistan and Denmark for their leadership on Security Council Resolution 2823, which strengthens accountability for crimes against UN peacekeepers.

According to Guterres, 156 countries co-sponsored the resolution, the highest number of co-sponsors for a Security Council resolution in UN history.

Climate change

Climate change was another key issue discussed by the UN chief, who recalled his visit to Pakistan during the devastating 2022 floods.

Guterres said Pakistan remained on the front lines of climate change despite contributing only a tiny fraction of global emissions. He praised the country’s resilience and its efforts to advance the international agenda on loss and damage and transition towards cleaner energy.

He stressed, however, that vulnerable developing countries could not shoulder the climate burden alone.

Guterres said G20 countries accounted for around 80% of global emissions and needed to significantly reduce emissions during the current decade.

He also called on developed countries to honour their COP29 commitments and provide developing nations with financing, technology and other support for climate resilience and a just energy transition.

The UN secretary-general praised Pakistan’s broader commitment to multilateralism, saying Islamabad had placed dialogue, mediation and diplomacy at the centre of its work during its two-year term on the Security Council.