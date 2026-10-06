Jia Ali’s ‘out of control’ remark about Hania Aamir sparks reaction

Actress and former supermodel Jia Ali has sparked a reaction on social media after making a comment about popular actress Hania Aamir during a recent television appearance.

Jia Ali was asked to choose between Hania Aamir and actress Dur-e-Fishan Saleem during the programme. She picked Hania but then made a comment about her behaviour.

“Hania Aamir is becoming out of control,” Jia said.

She went on to praise Hania as a talented actress and said she was “the face of Pakistan”, adding that she should be mindful of her behaviour.

Jia’s remarks quickly circulated on social media, drawing criticism from some users.

Hania Aamir Responds to Jia Ali

Hania Aamir also appeared to respond to the viral comment.

In a sarcastic tone, she repeated Jia Ali’s words and wrote: “Out of control ho gayi, shit.”

Her response also drew attention from social media users, with the exchange between the two actresses becoming a topic of discussion online.