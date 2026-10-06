Pakistan rejects foreign media reports on Makkah agreement

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has rejected reports by a foreign news agency regarding the Makkah Agreement, describing them as speculative.

In a statement, the ministry said Pakistan’s commitment to the defence of Saudi Arabia was clear and non-negotiable.

It added that operational details concerning joint defence were a matter of operational secrecy.

The ministry urged the media to avoid speculation based on unverified and anonymous sources and to rely on official statements instead of fabricated figures.