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Pakistan rejects foreign media reports on Makkah agreement

By Web Desk
5:05 pm | Oct 6, 2026
Pakistan Rejects Foreign Media Reports On Makkah Agreement

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has rejected reports by a foreign news agency regarding the Makkah Agreement, describing them as speculative.

In a statement, the ministry said Pakistan’s commitment to the defence of Saudi Arabia was clear and non-negotiable.

It added that operational details concerning joint defence were a matter of operational secrecy.

The ministry urged the media to avoid speculation based on unverified and anonymous sources and to rely on official statements instead of fabricated figures.

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