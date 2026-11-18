ISLAMABAD – Pakistani journalist and anchor Shahid Maitla has been taken away by unidentified individuals from a restaurant in Islamabad, with the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) later confirming his arrest in a case reportedly filed on a complaint by a former caretaker Prime Minister.

The incident sparked strong reaction from his family and fellow journalists, who lament cybercrime proceedings and the treatment of journalists who publicly challenge powerful figures.

Maitla was reportedly taken away from a restaurant in Islamabad’s Sector F-6 on Tuesday night, November 17, leaving his family and colleagues scrambling for information about his whereabouts. A day later, NCCIA officials reportedly confirmed that he had been arrested in connection with a case registered in Quetta. He was subsequently produced before a local court in Islamabad.

Maitla’s wife, Nida Shahid, revealed that her husband had been taken away by unidentified individuals from a restaurant in Sector F-6. According to her account, Maitla was having dinner with a friend when three uniformed individuals and another man dressed in civilian clothes approached him.

They reportedly instructed him to hand over his mobile phone and accompany them in a vehicle. Before leaving, Maitla handed his phone to his friend and asked him to inform his family.

His sudden disappearance sent shockwaves through journalistic circles, with colleagues questioning why a prominent television anchor had been taken away without an immediate public explanation.

Maitla’s arrest turns out to be prompted by a complaint filed by former caretaker Prime Minister. According to the reported NCCIA account, a case had been registered against the journalist in Quetta, leading to his detention in Islamabad.

Maitla’s wife disclosed that a dispute involving Kakar had been ongoing for several months. She claimed the controversy began over a social media post published by her husband, following which the former caretaker prime minister allegedly sent him a legal notice demanding a response or an apology.

Maitla previously secured pre-arrest bail through his lawyer while the couple was visiting the US. She further maintained that her husband had refused to apologize, remove his social media post or withdraw his remarks despite alleged pressure.

Fresh concerns have emerged following revelations that Maitla had previously discussed an ongoing cybercrime inquiry with fellow journalists. One of his colleagues disclosed that he regularly communicated with Maitla regarding major news developments. During one such conversation, the journalist reportedly mentioned that an NCCIA inquiry was underway against him.

Maitla was also known for his outspoken criticism of alleged corruption involving the Punjab government and a senior provincial minister.

The incident has sparked anger and anxiety among journalists, with members of the media fraternity demanding transparency and accountability. Journalistic organizations have reportedly protested against Maitla’s detention and urged the authorities to ensure that legal procedures are followed.

Fellow journalists have also demanded that authorities clearly disclose the allegations against Maitla and ensure that he is granted access to legal representation.