I am writing this with dry taps. On Saturday, work began on a water line at Hassan Square, and as usual, we were told it would not take long. Sunday came, the water stopped, and four days later it still hasn’t returned. I was born in Karachi. I know the routine by heart. Fill every bucket you own, call the neighbour, call the tanker, and pay whatever number he says.

It is 2026, and Sindh is still short of water. This June, the province’s irrigation authority said Sindh was receiving 45 per cent, even 48 per cent, less than its due share during the rice sowing season, and the Sindh Abadgar Board criticised a 25 per cent cut in the province’s share of the Indus. Farmers could not even sow their nurseries. That water grows our food, and it is the same river that feeds Karachi.

Now look at my city. Karachi needs over 1,200 million gallons a day and receives about 650. Some counts put the requirement even higher, at 1,250. That is a shortfall of roughly half, every single day, before anything goes wrong. And things go wrong constantly. Two or three times a month, a pipeline bursts or a pumping station loses power. Repairs take about a week, and for that week more than half of Karachi goes without water. In May, a pipeline damaged at three different locations cut supply again. Earlier that month, three 72-inch lines burst at Dhabeji. Just last week, the utility announced a 14-hour shutdown that would cut supply from about 650 million gallons to 520 million. We are told this is maintenance. It always is.

So I ask the question every Karachiite asks in these dry days. Who benefits?

The hydrant owners do. When the pipes run dry, the tanker becomes the only way to get water, and the price goes up. Experts say up to 30 percent of Karachi’s water is stolen through illegal hydrants that run with the quiet backing of influential people. And 48 percent of households are not even connected to the piped network, which makes them customers with nowhere else to go. I cannot prove that anyone breaks a pipe on purpose. I do not need to. I only need to notice that every week the system fails, somebody sells water at a premium, and nobody important seems to lose anything.

Who runs this system? The Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation belongs to the Sindh government. Its board is chaired by the mayor, Murtaza Wahab. In January, he promised to shut down the city’s hydrants and end what he called the tanker mafia. I have not seen that promise arrive on my street.

So why is this problem never solved? Why does corruption continue? How does a hydrant find water to sell when my house, my neighbours, and my whole area cannot find a single glass? Why must Karachiites face this again and again, month after month? And why is the chairman of the water board never asked for answers? Nobody demands them. Nobody is held responsible. The blame moves around between the corporation, the power company, the province, and the federal government until it disappears; by then, the tap is still dry, and the tanker is at the gate.

I will say this plainly. If the Sindh government wanted to solve Karachi’s water problem, Karachi would have water. Intent is the missing ingredient. This is not a failure of engineering. It is a failure of will.

I have asked myself whether any department under the Sindh government works properly. Is there even one? My answer is no. If you have a better answer, I would honestly like to hear it, and you are free to disagree. But I have looked, and I cannot find one.

The same government has been in power in Sindh for eighteen years. It still cannot run the water system of a single city. How, then, will it run a province this large? The honest answer is that it cannot, and that is why I believe Sindh needs smaller administrative units. Each unit should have its own chairman, and that person should carry the responsibility. When a line bursts, one name should answer for it. When the taps stay dry for four days, one person should explain why. Smaller units will not create water that the Indus does not carry. But they would at least end the habit of passing blame, and that habit is what keeps us thirsty.

Karachi does not need another announcement. It needs water, and someone who loses their job when the water does not come.