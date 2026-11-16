Per Tola Gold Prices in Pakistan near Rs4 Lac after fresh losses

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan started the third week of November with negative trend with the price of the precious metal falling by another Rs2,000 per tola amid declining international bullion rates.

On Monday, the price of gold dropped to Rs408,936 per tola, compared with Rs410,936 recorded during the previous trading session. The price of 10 grams of gold also declined by Rs1,715, settling at Rs350,596, reflecting continued pressure on domestic bullion prices.

Latest Gold and Silver Prices

Category Latest Price Change 24K Gold Per Tola (Pakistan) Rs408,936 −Rs2,000 24K Gold Per 10 Grams Rs350,596 −Rs1,715 International Gold Per Ounce $3,864 −$20 Gold Per Tola (Saturday) Rs410,936 −Rs700 Lahore Gold Piece Rs411,000 / Rs410,000 — Lahore Gold Pathoor Rs406,000 / Rs404,000 — Lahore 22K Gold Rs376,750 — Lahore 21K Gold Rs359,625 — Karachi Gold Selling Rate Rs411,000 — Silver Per Tola (Pakistan) Rs5,228 −Rs115 Lahore 999.0 Tezabi Silver Rs5,300 — Lahore Silver 1KG Bar Rs5,350 — Lahore 10-Tola Silver Piece Rs5,400 —

The decline in Pakistan coincided with losses in the international gold market, where the precious metal fell by $20 per ounce to reach $3,864. Silver prices also weakened in the domestic market, dropping by Rs115 per tola to Rs5,228.

Pakistan’s benchmark gold price now stands just Rs8,936 above Rs400,000 per tola, a level likely to attract attention from jewellery buyers and bullion investors. Although the decline has reduced the quoted cost of gold, actual jewellery prices may differ because of making charges, purity and dealer premiums.

The direction of gold prices in the coming sessions will depend partly on movements in international bullion markets and the rupee’s exchange rate against the US dollar.