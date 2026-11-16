Per Tola Gold Prices in Pakistan near Rs4 Lac after fresh losses

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan started the third week of November with negative trend with the price of the precious metal falling by another Rs2,000 per tola amid declining international bullion rates.
On Monday, the price of gold dropped to Rs408,936 per tola, compared with Rs410,936 recorded during the previous trading session. The price of 10 grams of gold also declined by Rs1,715, settling at Rs350,596, reflecting continued pressure on domestic bullion prices.
Latest Gold and Silver Prices
|Category
|Latest Price
|Change
|24K Gold Per Tola (Pakistan)
|Rs408,936
|−Rs2,000
|24K Gold Per 10 Grams
|Rs350,596
|−Rs1,715
|International Gold Per Ounce
|$3,864
|−$20
|Gold Per Tola (Saturday)
|Rs410,936
|−Rs700
|Lahore Gold Piece
|Rs411,000 / Rs410,000
|—
|Lahore Gold Pathoor
|Rs406,000 / Rs404,000
|—
|Lahore 22K Gold
|Rs376,750
|—
|Lahore 21K Gold
|Rs359,625
|—
|Karachi Gold Selling Rate
|Rs411,000
|—
|Silver Per Tola (Pakistan)
|Rs5,228
|−Rs115
|Lahore 999.0 Tezabi Silver
|Rs5,300
|—
|Lahore Silver 1KG Bar
|Rs5,350
|—
|Lahore 10-Tola Silver Piece
|Rs5,400
|—
The decline in Pakistan coincided with losses in the international gold market, where the precious metal fell by $20 per ounce to reach $3,864. Silver prices also weakened in the domestic market, dropping by Rs115 per tola to Rs5,228.
Pakistan’s benchmark gold price now stands just Rs8,936 above Rs400,000 per tola, a level likely to attract attention from jewellery buyers and bullion investors. Although the decline has reduced the quoted cost of gold, actual jewellery prices may differ because of making charges, purity and dealer premiums.
The direction of gold prices in the coming sessions will depend partly on movements in international bullion markets and the rupee’s exchange rate against the US dollar.