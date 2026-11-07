Pakistan set to resume offshore oil and gas exploration after two decades

KARACHI – Pakistan is preparing to resume offshore oil and gas exploration activities after a gap of 20 years, with a seismic survey vessel operated by Turkish Petroleum expected to arrive in Karachi between November 17 and 20.

The development marks an important step towards reviving offshore exploration and strengthening energy cooperation between Pakistan and Türkiye.

Federal Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik chaired a high-level meeting to review arrangements for the Turkish vessel’s arrival. Discussions covered security measures, maritime coordination and operational preparations for the vessel and its upcoming activities.

During the meeting, Malik indicated that he would personally welcome the Turkish vessel upon its arrival in Karachi.

He described the development as an important milestone in Pakistan-Türkiye relations and referred to the significance of the two countries’ friendship and the Mecca Agreement.

The petroleum minister said Pakistan would extend full support to Türkiye for the offshore oil and gas exploration project.

He added that the initiative could play an important role in strengthening Pakistan’s energy security while further expanding bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector.

Malik expressed confidence that Pakistan and Türkiye would achieve a historic milestone through their joint efforts, describing the initiative as an achievement that future generations would remember.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Petroleum project manager thanked Pakistani authorities for their cooperation and support in facilitating the project.

During the meeting, all relevant departments and institutions were directed to maintain close coordination to ensure the Turkish vessel’s smooth arrival and facilitate offshore operations.