Pakistani actress Saboor Aly is in the spotlight with her glamorous appearance in a crimson-and-black ombré saree. The Parizaad actress dropped snaps in sophisticated blend of traditional elegance and modern evening glamour.

She opted for luxurious silk saree featuring a rich crimson and maroon shade that faded into a dramatic jet-black border and hem. The eye-catching colour combination gave the traditional outfit a bold and contemporary character, making it a standout fashion choice.

The actress paired the saree with a fitted black sleeveless crop blouse featuring delicate spaghetti straps, subtle floral patterns and embellished beaded and sequined detailing along the neckline and hem. The combination added a touch of sparkle while maintaining the outfit’s sleek appearance.

The actress kept her accessories understated but elegant. She carried a glittery oval-shaped burgundy clutch and completed her look with black-and-silver stud earrings, a rectangular-dial gold wristwatch and a delicate silver-toned ring. Skipping a necklace allowed the saree’s striking colour palette and blouse detailing to take centre stage.

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The pictures show Saboor in different moods, ranging from confident, high-fashion standing poses to relaxed and playful lounging shots. The direct-flash indoor photography gave the pictures a candid, after-hours editorial feel, adding another layer of glamour to her appearance.

Aly, younger sister of Sajal Aly, is a Pakistani TV actress. She debuted in 2011 and gained notice in Mr. Shamim. Film debut: Actor in Law (2016). Known for versatile roles, especially strong/negative ones in Fitrat (Lux Style Award), Gul-o-Gulzar, Parizaad (Hum Award), Mere Khudaya, and Mushkil. Married to Ali Ansari.