LAHORE – A new extortion racket raised serious questions about public safety and the performance of law enforcement agencies in Lahore, where electricity meter got stolen from outside residential properties, only for the thieves to contact their owners later and demand thousands of rupees for their return.

The suspects steal green electricity meters under guise of darkness, and leave behind slips containing an IMO number, and direct victims to contact them if they want their stolen meters back. What makes the incidents even more shocking is the alleged bargaining process. According to one victim, the criminals initially demanded around Rs. 40,000, but after negotiations, the amount was reduced to Rs. 20,000.

The method of operation raises further concerns. The suspects allegedly monitor residents’ daily movements, including the time they leave their homes for work. Homes equipped with solar panels and UPS systems may not immediately notice the theft because backup power continues to operate even after the electricity meter has been removed. Residents only discover the problem when they realise that their electricity supply has been disconnected.

One of the victims, Zubair Liaqat told Daily Pakistan about how he discovered that his electricity meter had been stolen. He mentioned waking up around Fajr prayer and noticed that the electricity in his entire house was switched off. Initially, he was confused because his house had solar panels and a UPS system. He could not understand why the electricity had suddenly stopped despite having backup arrangements.

When he stepped outside to investigate, he discovered that his green electricity meter had been removed. The thieves allegedly left a slip containing an IMO number and instructions to contact them for the meter’s recovery. Zubair said he was already aware of claims that stolen meters could sometimes be recovered by contacting the people responsible. He also referred to conversations with individuals associated with WAPDA and the police, who reportedly suggested that contacting the suspects could help recover the stolen meter.

According to Zubair, the person contacted through IMO attempted to convince him by claiming that other victims had already paid money and successfully recovered their meters. The negotiations reportedly started at Rs. 40,000. After repeated bargaining, the demand eventually came down to Rs. 20,000.

Zubair said he agreed to pay because he feared that getting replacement meter through official channels could cost him over Rs1Lac.

Perhaps the most disturbing revelation came when Zubair explained how he eventually recovered his meter. After receiving the payment, the gang members asked him to share a photograph of the stolen electricity meter to identify it. Zubair sent the photograph. In response, the individual allegedly provided another image and specific directions indicating where the meter had been hidden.

He was then told to follow the given location of the electricity pole near which the meter had been buried. Zubair then took his child, got into his car, and followed the directions. Upon reaching the location, he noticed a patch of disturbed ground resembling a freshly dug spot. He began digging at the indicated spot and eventually discovered his stolen electricity meter buried underneath the soil.

Zubair further claimed that approximately three additional electricity meters had been stolen from the same road in Lahore during the previous night. The repeated incidents have raised concerns among residents, particularly over the possibility of an organised network targeting residential areas.