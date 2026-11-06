Pakistan to resume offshore oil and gas exploration after nearly 20 years

ISLAMABAD – Offshore oil and gas exploration activities are set to resume in Pakistan after nearly 20 years. A seismic survey vessel belonging to the Turkish Petroleum company will arrive in Karachi between November 17 and 20.

A meeting on arrangements for the arrival of the Turkish vessel was held under the chairmanship of Federal Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik. The meeting reviewed in detail the vessel’s arrival, security, and maritime and operational arrangements.

The petroleum minister said he intends to personally welcome the Turkish vessel, calling it an important milestone in Pakistan-Türkiye friendship and following the Makkah Agreement.

Ali Pervaiz Malik said Pakistan would provide Türkiye with full support in offshore oil and gas exploration, adding that this historic achievement of Pakistan and Türkiye would be remembered for generations.

At the meeting, the project manager of the Turkish Petroleum company expressed gratitude for the cooperation of Pakistani officials, while all relevant institutions were instructed to maintain close coordination for the vessel’s arrival and the offshore exploration operations.