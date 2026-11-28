SACRAMENTO – Grand Theft Auto VI’s GTA 6 has arrived, but PC players are already finding ways to explore the action packed world without waiting for Rockstar’s official port.

An experimental project called ScarlettPort is making the impossible look increasingly realistic, although its performance problems and legal risks raise serious questions. GTA 6 console launch may have dominated gaming industry, but unexpected development is now attracting attention among PC enthusiasts.

Rather than waiting for Rockstar Games to deliver PC version, developers behind ScarlettPort are attempting something considerably more ambitious, running the Xbox Series X/S version of GTA 6 directly on Windows. The results are good enough to experience the game, but there is a major catch.

While the project can reportedly boot the game, load its opening environment, and allow players to control their characters, it remains far from delivering a stable, fully playable experience.

ScarlettPort for GTA 6

The project ScarlettPort is an unofficial compatibility layer developed by gaming community. Unlike conventional console emulators, ScarlettPort takes a different technical approach. It executes Xbox version’s x64 CPU instructions natively on Windows hardware while translating its RDNA 2 graphics commands into DirectX 12 instructions that desktop graphics cards can process.

The project is hosted on GitHub under the repository name ZigZagBoi1/ScarlettPort and includes a dedicated Windows launcher. This means interested users do not necessarily need to compile the software themselves. Development has progressed through several releases in the 0.5.x series, with versions such as 0.5.3 through 0.5.7 reported in late November 2026.

ScarlettPort does not distribute GTA 6 itselt but contains none of Rockstar’s original game assets or installation files. Users must supply their own game data obtained from a legally purchased Xbox copy.

RTX 5070 Ti, RTX 4080 SUPER Systems Struggling

Despite impressive shortcut, performance is currently one of ScarlettPort’s biggest weaknesses. Community testing suggests that even relatively powerful desktop configurations can struggle to maintain acceptable frame rates.

Graphics card performance AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT 22 FPS median NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti 12.8 FPS average during the jail sequence RTX 4080 SUPER with Ryzen 7 7800X3D Reportedly exceeding 20 FPS

Other community tests have produced similarly disappointing results, with some configurations struggling to reach double-digit frame rates. Loading performance is another issue. Earlier builds reportedly required approximately three minutes to reach the game’s opening world.

These figures are community-reported results rather than standardized benchmark measurements, so actual performance can vary considerably depending on hardware, game scenes, and software versions.

PC Requirements to Run ScarlettPort

Windows 10 or Windows 11.

A modern GPU supporting DirectX 12.

Shader Model 6.6 and mesh shader support.

Preferably 32 GB of system memory.

A capable modern desktop processor and graphics card.

Even with these specifications, users should not expect console-level performance or a stable gaming experience. The compatibility layer is still undergoing development, and additional optimization will be necessary before it can become a practical way to experience GTA 6.

Performance is not the only concern surrounding community-developed GTA 6 projects. Their legal status could also become a significant obstacle. An unofficial project called Leonida reportedly received a DMCA notice from Take-Two Interactive around November 24, 2026.

Following the notice, GitHub removed the project along with thousands of associated forks. Reports indicated that the dispute involved facilitating unauthorized distribution or use of Xbox game files, despite the project’s reported bring-your-own-files approach. ScarlettPort remained available on GitHub at the time of those reports. However, the Leonida incident demonstrates that Take-Two is prepared to take action against projects it believes infringe its rights.

Another issue users should consider is software security. ScarlettPort’s executable is unsigned, meaning Windows may display a security warning when attempting to launch it. Users should be particularly careful about websites and social media posts advertising supposedly complete GTA 6 PC downloads. ScarlettPort does not include the original game, and unofficial installers claiming otherwise could expose users to malicious software.