KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remain around Rs388,000 per tola amid sudden spikes and down in the international bullion market.
On Sunday, 24-karat gold, the per tola price is Rs387,836, while rate for 10 grams is Rs332,506.
Latest Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Gold Category
|Weight
|Latest Price
|Local Gold
|1 Tola
|Rs387,836
|Local Gold
|10 Grams
|Rs332,506
|International Gold
|1 Ounce
|$3,653
Updated Prices of 22K, 21K and 18K Gold
|Gold
|Per Tola
|Per Gram
|Per 10 Grams
|Per Ounce
|22-Karat
|Rs365,292
|Rs31,319
|Rs313,188
|Rs887,659
|21-Karat
|Rs348,688
|Rs29,895
|Rs298,953
|Rs847,311
|18-Karat
|Rs298,875
|Rs25,625
|Rs256,245
|Rs726,266
Silver Prices
The downward trend was not limited to gold, as silver prices also registered a reduction in Pakistan. Silver lost Rs55 per tola, bringing its reported market price to Rs4,851. The decline came amid weakness in the broader precious metals market.
Gold Market Rates Reported in Lahore
In Lahore, the reported gold market quotations showed different prices across various categories and trading quotations.
- Gold Piece: Rs397,500 / Rs396,500
- Pathoor: Rs393,000 / Rs391,000
- 22-karat gold: Rs364,375
- 21-karat gold: Rs347,812
- Karachi gold selling rate: Rs397,500
These quotations are reported separately from the standard per-tola benchmark rates and should be considered according to their respective market categories.
Lahore Silver Market
- 999.0 Tezabi silver: Rs4,980
- One-kilogram silver bar: Rs5,030
- 10-tola silver piece: Rs5,050