KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remain around Rs388,000 per tola amid sudden spikes and down in the international bullion market.

On Sunday, 24-karat gold, the per tola price is Rs387,836, while rate for 10 grams is Rs332,506.

Latest Gold Rates in Pakistan

Gold Category Weight Latest Price Local Gold 1 Tola Rs387,836 Local Gold 10 Grams Rs332,506 International Gold 1 Ounce $3,653

Updated Prices of 22K, 21K and 18K Gold

Gold Per Tola Per Gram Per 10 Grams Per Ounce 22-Karat Rs365,292 Rs31,319 Rs313,188 Rs887,659 21-Karat Rs348,688 Rs29,895 Rs298,953 Rs847,311 18-Karat Rs298,875 Rs25,625 Rs256,245 Rs726,266

Silver Prices

The downward trend was not limited to gold, as silver prices also registered a reduction in Pakistan. Silver lost Rs55 per tola, bringing its reported market price to Rs4,851. The decline came amid weakness in the broader precious metals market.

Gold Market Rates Reported in Lahore

In Lahore, the reported gold market quotations showed different prices across various categories and trading quotations.

Gold Piece: Rs397,500 / Rs396,500

Pathoor: Rs393,000 / Rs391,000

22-karat gold: Rs364,375

21-karat gold: Rs347,812

Karachi gold selling rate: Rs397,500

These quotations are reported separately from the standard per-tola benchmark rates and should be considered according to their respective market categories.

Lahore Silver Market