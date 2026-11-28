LAHORE – Punjab School Education Department restricted all government and private educational institutions from organising student trips and study tours to destinations located more than 50 kilometres away.

A official notification has been issued, making the restriction applicable to all government and private schools throughout the province. Under the new directive, schools cannot take students on recreational or educational excursions beyond the prescribed 50-kilometre limit.

The decision comes amid growing environmental concerns, as Lahore continues to grapple with dangerously high levels of air pollution, with the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 500.

The situation is even more alarming in several localities, where pollution readings have crossed 500mark, showing the severity of the city’s deteriorating air quality.

With pollution levels remaining alarmingly high across multiple parts of Lahore, concerns over public health and students’ exposure to polluted air have intensified.