Karachi weather update as Met Office forecasts rains

KARACHI – Thunderstorms and rain are expected in Karachi today (Tuesday), while the weather is likely to remain hot and humid across the city.

According to the Meteorological Department, Karachi’s maximum temperature is forecast to remain between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius today. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 39.5°C on the previous day.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 28°C, while sea breezes are expected to blow at speeds ranging from 10 to 35 kilometres per hour.

The weather outlook suggests that residents may experience further changes in conditions during the day, with thunderstorms and rain expected in parts of the city.

Meanwhile, rain accompanied by strong winds was reported in several areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, making the weather pleasant. Rawalpindi received a total of 13.55 millimetres of rain, with rainfall also recorded in several other areas.

The water level in Nullah Lai at Kattarian in Rawalpindi was recorded at four and a half feet.