Islamabad call centre scam: FIA probes alleged Rs172 billion laundering

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched an investigation into an alleged Rs172 billion digital fraud and money-laundering scandal involving call centres in Islamabad.

The scandal has resurfaced after two years, with the possibility that senior government officials may also be involved.

FIA has formed a new nine-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to investigate the scandal. A network allegedly involved in fraud through call centres was identified in 2025.

Investigators found that proceeds amounting to Rs172 billion were allegedly moved through different bank and microfinance accounts and transferred abroad as part of a suspected money-laundering operation.

The latest investigation will examine the alleged fraud network, the movement of the funds and the mechanisms reportedly used to transfer the money outside the country.

Last month, FIA has detained another 50 foreign nationals as part of its continuing operation against illegal call centres operating in Islamabad.

According to the agency, the individuals were discovered concealing themselves inside a plaza situated within a private housing society in the federal capital. Following their arrest, they were taken into custody and later transferred to jail.

The arrests had come after authorities previously detained around 250 foreign nationals in connection with the crackdown. Those arrested were moved to Adiala and Attock jails as investigations into the illegal call centre network continued.

Authorities have also initiated procedures to deport the foreign nationals from Pakistan. The first group, comprising 50 Vietnamese citizens, has already been sent back to Vietnam.