Apple appoints Salman Dar as head of government affairs in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Technology giant Apple has appointed Salman Dar as its head of government affairs in Pakistan.

Announcing his new role on LinkedIn, Dar said he would lead Apple’s government affairs activities in Pakistan and support the company’s engagement with regulators, policymakers and other key stakeholders.

The appointment comes as the Pakistani government seeks to attract major global technology companies to establish local manufacturing and assembly of mobile phones and other devices in the country.

The government is also making efforts to encourage Apple to begin local iPhone production in Pakistan, with a focus on improving the regulatory environment and removing barriers to investment.