Pml F Leader Pir Ali Muhammad Urges Workers To Strengthen Grassroots Organisation

KARACHI – Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) leader Pir Ali Muhammad has urged party workers to remain united and disciplined while strengthening the party’s presence at the grassroots level.

According to a press release issued on Sunday, Pir Ali regularly meets workers and attends organisational meetings to discuss party affairs and maintain direct contact with the party’s local representatives.

During recent meetings, he praised workers for their loyalty and efforts, saying their active participation was essential to the party’s growth.

He called for closer coordination between workers and the party leadership, adding that regular consultation could help resolve differences and address organisational concerns.

Pir Ali said PML-F would continue providing workers with opportunities to raise issues affecting the party and their respective areas. He also urged them to serve the public while adhering to party principles and discipline.

He said the party could move forward only through collective effort and cooperation between its leadership and workers.

The press release added that PML-F workers, under the political guidance of Yassir Sain, continued to participate in party activities and support efforts to strengthen the organisation.

Workers also reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the leadership and carrying out their responsibilities with sincerity.