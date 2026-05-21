Why Investors Who Know Lahore Are Looking Closely at Alif Holdings’ 20 Canal Residence

20 Canal Residence: Where Prestige Meets Income

There are two kinds of real estate.

The first is built to be sold.

The second is built to be owned.

20 Canal Residence belongs firmly to the second category.

Developed by Alif Holdings, 20 Canal Residence is a carefully conceived collection of premium serviced apartments designed to generate rental income, preserve capital, and provide a lifestyle that rivals international branded residences.

Located on Main Canal Road in Johar Town, Lahore, this landmark tower combines architecture, hospitality, and investment into one compelling proposition.

A Location That Needs No Explanation

In real estate, location is not a feature. It is the foundation.

20 Canal Residence stands on Main Canal Road, one of Lahore’s most prestigious and centrally connected arteries.

Within minutes, residents can access:

Johar Town

Gulberg

DHA

Model Town

Thokar Niaz Baig

Major hospitals, universities, and shopping destinations

This is the kind of location that remains desirable in every market cycle.

Architecture That Makes a Statement

Most buildings blend into the skyline.

20 Canal Residence was designed to define it.

Its striking elevation features dramatic cantilevered terraces, floor-to-ceiling glass, lush landscaping, warm architectural lighting, and expansive balconies.

The result is a tower that projects exclusivity and distinction.

Memorable buildings command premium values.

The Serviced Apartment Advantage

Ownership is easy.

Management is difficult.

20 Canal Residence solves this problem by offering professionally managed serviced apartments.

Every owner benefits from:

Complimentary rental and property management

Housekeeping on call

Laundry on call

Food on call

Uniformed professional staff

International-standard building management

For investors, this means passive income without operational headaches.

For residents, it means hotel-level convenience in a private home.

Amenities That Elevate Everyday Living

20 Canal Residence was conceived as a vertical private club.

Residents enjoy:

Double-height entrance lobby and reception

Business lounge and meeting room

Cafeteria

Fully equipped gym

Gaming lounge

Exclusive cigar lounge

Convenience store

Landscaped terraces and green spaces

Drivers’ rest area

Three high-speed lifts

Home automation via Alexa

Every detail has been designed to enhance comfort, convenience, and prestige.

Residences Designed to Impress

Signature One-Bed Apartments

760 square feet, with unusually large balconies and thoughtfully planned layouts.

Premier One-Bed Apartments with Private Pool

760 square feet, combining efficient design with the exclusivity of a private plunge pool.

Two-Bed Double-Height Loft Apartments

1,600 square feet, featuring soaring ceilings, private pools, and expansive terraces.

Built for Strong Rental Demand

Properties that are easier to rent are easier to own.

20 Canal Residence has been designed to appeal to:

Overseas Pakistanis

Corporate executives

Medical professionals

Visiting consultants

Affluent short- and long-stay tenants

The combination of prime location, distinctive design, and professional management makes the project exceptionally well positioned for sustained rental demand.

Pricing That Reflects Value

20 Canal Residence offers the opportunity to secure a premium serviced apartment through a structured payment plan.

Available options include:

Signature 1-Bed Apartments from PKR 1.59cr

Premier 1-Bed Apartments with Private Pool from PKR 1.69cr

Two-Bed Double-Height Loft Apartments with Private Pool from PKR 2.99cr

For discerning buyers, these prices represent a compelling intersection of quality, prestige, and income potential.

Why Buyers Choose Alif Holdings

Trust is earned, not claimed.

Alif Holdings has built its reputation by combining thoughtful design, disciplined execution, and professional after-sales support.

Its philosophy is simple:

Build projects that owners are proud to keep.

That philosophy is evident throughout 20 Canal Residence.

The Opportunity

Great real estate opportunities share three characteristics:

1. Prime location

2. Distinctive product

3. Professional management

20 Canal Residence offers all three.

Whether you are seeking passive rental income, a secure long-term asset, or a luxury residence in one of Lahore’s most strategic locations, 20 Canal Residence deserves your attention.

20 Canal Residence by Alif Holdings

Luxury Serviced Apartments on Main Canal Road, Lahore

Winners Choose Winners