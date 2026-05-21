Why Investors Who Know Lahore Are Looking Closely at Alif Holdings’ 20 Canal Residence

20 Canal Residence: Where Prestige Meets Income
There are two kinds of real estate.
The first is built to be sold.
The second is built to be owned.
20 Canal Residence belongs firmly to the second category.
Developed by Alif Holdings, 20 Canal Residence is a carefully conceived collection of premium serviced apartments designed to generate rental income, preserve capital, and provide a lifestyle that rivals international branded residences.
Located on Main Canal Road in Johar Town, Lahore, this landmark tower combines architecture, hospitality, and investment into one compelling proposition.
A Location That Needs No Explanation
In real estate, location is not a feature. It is the foundation.
20 Canal Residence stands on Main Canal Road, one of Lahore’s most prestigious and centrally connected arteries.
Within minutes, residents can access:
- Johar Town
- Gulberg
- DHA
- Model Town
- Thokar Niaz Baig
- Major hospitals, universities, and shopping destinations
This is the kind of location that remains desirable in every market cycle.
Architecture That Makes a Statement
Most buildings blend into the skyline.
20 Canal Residence was designed to define it.
Its striking elevation features dramatic cantilevered terraces, floor-to-ceiling glass, lush landscaping, warm architectural lighting, and expansive balconies.
The result is a tower that projects exclusivity and distinction.
Memorable buildings command premium values.
The Serviced Apartment Advantage
Ownership is easy.
Management is difficult.
20 Canal Residence solves this problem by offering professionally managed serviced apartments.
Every owner benefits from:
- Complimentary rental and property management
- Housekeeping on call
- Laundry on call
- Food on call
- Uniformed professional staff
- International-standard building management
For investors, this means passive income without operational headaches.
For residents, it means hotel-level convenience in a private home.
Amenities That Elevate Everyday Living
20 Canal Residence was conceived as a vertical private club.
Residents enjoy:
- Double-height entrance lobby and reception
- Business lounge and meeting room
- Cafeteria
- Fully equipped gym
- Gaming lounge
- Exclusive cigar lounge
- Convenience store
- Landscaped terraces and green spaces
- Drivers’ rest area
- Three high-speed lifts
- Home automation via Alexa
Every detail has been designed to enhance comfort, convenience, and prestige.
Residences Designed to Impress
Signature One-Bed Apartments
760 square feet, with unusually large balconies and thoughtfully planned layouts.
Premier One-Bed Apartments with Private Pool
760 square feet, combining efficient design with the exclusivity of a private plunge pool.
Two-Bed Double-Height Loft Apartments
1,600 square feet, featuring soaring ceilings, private pools, and expansive terraces.
Built for Strong Rental Demand
Properties that are easier to rent are easier to own.
20 Canal Residence has been designed to appeal to:
- Overseas Pakistanis
- Corporate executives
- Medical professionals
- Visiting consultants
- Affluent short- and long-stay tenants
The combination of prime location, distinctive design, and professional management makes the project exceptionally well positioned for sustained rental demand.
Pricing That Reflects Value
20 Canal Residence offers the opportunity to secure a premium serviced apartment through a structured payment plan.
Available options include:
- Signature 1-Bed Apartments from PKR 1.59cr
- Premier 1-Bed Apartments with Private Pool from PKR 1.69cr
- Two-Bed Double-Height Loft Apartments with Private Pool from PKR 2.99cr
For discerning buyers, these prices represent a compelling intersection of quality, prestige, and income potential.
Why Buyers Choose Alif Holdings
Trust is earned, not claimed.
Alif Holdings has built its reputation by combining thoughtful design, disciplined execution, and professional after-sales support.
Its philosophy is simple:
Build projects that owners are proud to keep.
That philosophy is evident throughout 20 Canal Residence.
The Opportunity
Great real estate opportunities share three characteristics:
1. Prime location
2. Distinctive product
3. Professional management
20 Canal Residence offers all three.
Whether you are seeking passive rental income, a secure long-term asset, or a luxury residence in one of Lahore’s most strategic locations, 20 Canal Residence deserves your attention.
20 Canal Residence by Alif Holdings
Luxury Serviced Apartments on Main Canal Road, Lahore
Winners Choose Winners