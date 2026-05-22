Man sent on judicial remand for sharing ex-wife’s obscene content on WhatsApp

LAHORE – A hearing was held at the district court Lahore in a case involving the alleged sharing of obscene photos and videos of a former wife with her relatives via WhatsApp. Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Naeem Wattoo sent the accused, Syed Hamza Iqbal, to jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

Sub-Inspector Asif Hussain informed the court that the accused had circulated obscene photos and videos of his wife on social media. He further stated that the mobile phone and objectionable videos had already been recovered from the accused.

The investigating officer argued that the investigation had been completed and requested that the accused be sent to jail on judicial remand.

Lawyers for the complainant, Advocate Syed Mohsin Shah and Advocate Malik Uzair Ahmed, argued that the accused had committed serious abuse by making and sharing obscene videos of his wife. They stated that such elements do not deserve any leniency.

According to Syed Mohsin Shah Advocate, two mobile phones were recovered from the accused, and strict action should be taken against such individuals.

The case has been registered by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA).