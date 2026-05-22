Field Marshal Asim Munir flies off to Iran amid regional diplomacy push

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir departed on an official visit to Iran on Friday, according to security sources.

The visit comes at sensitive diplomatic moment, with the Field Marshal expected to hold discussions on the ongoing Iran–US negotiations, regional peace and stability, and other key strategic and diplomatic matters. During his stay, he is also scheduled to meet senior Iranian leadership and other high-ranking officials.

Earlier reports suggested that Pakistan’s military leadership is closely monitoring developments in the Iran–US dialogue and may step into Tehran diplomacy if the process reaches its final stage. These reports further claimed that Field Marshal Asim Munir could personally travel to Tehran once negotiators finalize the draft text of a proposed agreement, highlighting Pakistan’s increasing behind-the-scenes diplomatic engagement.

It was also reported that Naqvi’s visit is aimed at building consensus on a negotiation framework and finalizing mechanisms for future rounds of talks.

Foreign Office has confirmed that Iran–US negotiations are expected to come up during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s upcoming visit to China.

Speculation further intensified when the Foreign Office was asked directly about reports of a possible Iran visit by the Field Marshal. Instead of confirming or denying, the spokesperson said the government could “neither confirm nor deny” whether such a visit was being planned.