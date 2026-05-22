Sindh announces 4-Day Eid-ul-Azha Holidays

The announcement sparked excitement as it guarantees residents a longer-than-usual Eid break, giving families extra time to celebrate religious festivals in the country.

Eid ul Azha Holidays 2026

A notification issued in this regard said Government of Sindh hereby declares 26th, 27th, 28th and 29th May, 2026 (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday) as Public Holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha (09th to 12th Zil Hajj-1447 AH) throughout the Province of Sindh, for all Government Offices, Autonomous Bodies, Semi-Autonomous Bodies, Corporations and Local Councils under the administrative control of Government of Sindh, except essential services and departments/offices engaged in preparation of Budget for Financial year 2026-27.

Earlier, the federal government had already notified Eid holidays from 26 May to 28 May, setting a three-day nationwide closure. However, Sindh has now gone a step further by adding an additional day, turning the festive period into an even longer holiday for provincial employees and citizens.

With both notifications in effect, the country will begin Eid holidays from 26 May, but Sindh residents will enjoy a bonus day off, effectively extending celebrations into a more relaxed and festive long weekend.