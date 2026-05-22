Bilawal Bhutto inaugurates Shahrah-e-Bhutto in Grand Karachi Ceremony

KARACHI – Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurated Shahrah-e-Bhutto as he was accompanied by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, in ceremony that drew top political, administrative, and business leadership from across the region.

The grand inauguration ceremony turned into powerful display of political unity and administrative coordination as a long list of prominent figures attended the event, including former Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Senior Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Provincial Ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Saeed Ghani, and Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, along with Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab.

لائیو: قیوم آباد تا ایم نائن موٹروے تک 39 کلومیٹر طویل سگنل فری شاہراہ بھٹو کے افتتاح اور کراچی بندرگاہ سے قیوم آباد کوریڈور منصوبے کی سنگ بنیاد کی تقریب https://t.co/kCCkgfAGWt — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) May 22, 2026

PPP chairman officially inaugurated Shahrah-e-Bhutto and laid foundation stone for upcoming expressway extension connecting Qayyumabad to Karachi Port, signaling the start of a broader expansion plan aimed at reshaping Karachi’s road network.

The event witnessed participation from key non-political stakeholders, including renowned business tycoon Arif Habib, Inspector General of Sindh Police Javed Alam Odho, and Additional IG Karachi Azad Khan, underscoring the significance of the project beyond political circles.

Speaker of Sindh Assembly Syed Owais Qadir Shah, Provincial Ministers Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah, Shahina Sher Ali, Jam Khan Shoro, along with advisors, special assistants, members of the National and Provincial Assemblies, senior PPP leadership, and a massive gathering of party workers also attended the high-profile ceremony, turning the occasion into a large-scale public and political demonstration of support.

Shahrah-e-Bhutto project, developed under a public-private partnership model, is 39-kilometer-long signal-free expressway stretching from Qayyumabad to the M-9 Motorway. Designed to ease Karachi’s chronic traffic congestion, the mega-road infrastructure includes six major interchanges, marking it as one of the most significant urban transport upgrades in recent years.

Bilawal Zardari himself took an inaugural ride on the newly constructed highway, while Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took the wheel and personally drove the vehicle carrying the PPP chairman. Adding further symbolic weight to the inauguration, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid toll tax at the Dumlottee Toll Plaza, reinforcing the project’s operational readiness.