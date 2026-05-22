Karachi police seek FIA assistance in Anmol alias Pinky case

KARACHI – In a narcotics case involving the arrested suspect Anmol alias Pinky, Karachi police have sought assistance from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to investigate money laundering and cybercrime aspects of the case.

According to details, DIG South Karachi Asad Raza sent a formal letter to the FIA in this regard. He stated that investigations revealed that the suspect’s associates were involved in financial transactions through multiple bank accounts and were receiving and transferring money via various banking channels.

The letter stated that the accused are suspected of involvement in narcotics trafficking as well as financial transactions linked to illegal activities. Since the case involves cyber and banking transactions, FIA’s technical assistance has been requested.

In his correspondence, DIG South Karachi also requested the deployment of FIA officers to assist in examining banking transactions related to the case.

The letter further mentioned that three cases have been registered against the accused at Garden and Baghdadi police stations in Karachi. The suspect is also under investigation in cases related to narcotics, illegal weapons possession, and murder.