Weekly inflation growth slows by 0.33pc, but annual rate remains at 14.47pc

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Bureau of Statistics has claimed that despite three consecutive weeks of rising inflation, the pace of increase in weekly inflation slowed by 0.33% during the latest week. However, on an annual basis, the inflation rate still stands at a record high of 14.47%.

The Federal Bureau of Statistics has released its weekly inflation report, according to which prices of 26 essential items increased during the recent week, 11 items became cheaper, while prices of 14 items remained stable.

The Bureau of Statistics report stated that over the past week, the price of potatoes increased by 0.87%, tomatoes by 7.17%, and onions by 6.08%. Meanwhile, flour prices rose by 1.84% and cooking oil by 0.34%.