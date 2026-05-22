Field Marshal Asim Munir lands in Tehran amid intensifying diplomatic engagement

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir arrived in Tehran on an official engagement linked to ongoing diplomatic and mediation efforts aimed at regional stability and conflict resolution.

Upon arrival, he was received by Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni in a formal welcome ceremony. Mohsin Naqvi was also present at the reception.

The developments come as Pakistan reiterates its support for efforts to end the ongoing conflict, following the inability of the United Nations and the United Nations Security Council to reach what Islamabad considers effective or decisive outcomes.

Saudi Arabia reportedly expressed support for Pakistan’s diplomatic role, viewing it as an important initiative to help preserve regional peace, stability, and prevent further escalation.

Pakistan is being viewed as playing a growing role in emerging US–Iran-related diplomatic engagement centered in Tehran. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has held discussions with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on establishing a negotiation framework and advancing a draft agreement. Pakistan’s military leadership is closely monitoring developments, with Field Marshal Munir expected to consider a further visit to Tehran if negotiations progress toward a final agreement stage.

The Interior Minister’s visit is aimed at building consensus on the structure and mechanisms for future talks between relevant stakeholders. Foreign Office has indicated that Iran–US discussions are likely to feature in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s upcoming visit to China.

On reports regarding a possible visit by the Field Marshal to Iran, the Foreign Office maintained that it could “neither confirm nor deny” such speculation. Officials also reiterated that Pakistan and China maintain close strategic coordination on regional and Middle Eastern affairs, suggesting continued diplomatic alignment on de-escalation efforts.