Sara Khan, Falak Shabir blessed with baby girl, name her Rania Falak

Pakistani actress Sara Khan and singer Falak Shabir blessed with second child, name daughter Rania Falak

Pakistani actress Sara Khan and singer Falak Shabir have once again been blessed with joy as they welcomed their second child, a baby girl.

Sara Khan shared the happy news with her fans on Instagram, posting a picture of her newborn daughter. She revealed that they have named their baby girl “Rania Falak.” Soon after the announcement, congratulations poured in from fans and members of the entertainment industry.

In an emotional message, Sara Khan said that the arrival of her second child has further deepened the love in her heart. She added that the family took some private time to fully experience this beautiful moment with their children before introducing their newborn to the world.

Following her post, fans flooded social media with prayers and love for the newborn, while several showbiz celebrities also extended their congratulations. Actors Sami Khan, Shagufta Ejaz, and Noor Zafar Khan were among those who wished the couple well.

It is worth noting that Sara Khan is among Pakistan’s most popular actresses with over 10 million Instagram followers. She has appeared in several successful dramas, and her recent role in ARY Digital’s drama serial “Sher” also received wide appreciation.

Sara and Falak already have a daughter named Alyana Falak, and the arrival of Rania Falak has further added to their family’s happiness.