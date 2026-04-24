Samsung Electronics Marks 20 Consecutive Years as the World’s No.1 TV Brand

LAHORE – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced that it ranks as the world’s No.1 TV brand for the 20th consecutive year — marking two decades as the global leader in the television industry.

Samsung has held the top position in the global TV market since 2006, and according to market research firm Omdia, the company recorded a 29.1% share in 2025. This achievement reinforces Samsung’s leadership across premium, ultra-large and next-generation display technologies.

Samsung led the premium segment priced over $2,500 with a 54.3% market share, driven by Neo QLED, OLED, and lifestyle TVs. It also maintained its lead in the segment over $1,500, holding a 52.2% market share.

“When consumers choose a TV, they’re choosing a brand they can trust for years to come,” said SW Yong, President and Head of the Visual Display (VD) Business at Samsung Electronics. “Our 20-year leadership in the global TV market reflects that trust — built on decades of engineering excellence and premium innovation.”

20 Years of Industry-Defining Innovation

Since first reaching the No.1 position in 2006 with its design-led Bordeaux TV, Samsung has consistently innovated to reshape the television industry:

2009: The company accelerated the global transition to LED TVs, setting new standards for slimmer, more energy-efficient displays.

2011: The introduction of Smart TVs further transformed televisions into connected entertainment platforms, expanding their role beyond traditional viewing.

2015: The Serif reimagined how TVs integrate into living spaces by introducing a design-focused TV that positioned the screen as a statement piece within the home.

2017: The company launched The Frame, pioneering the Art TV category by transforming the television into a customizable digital art canvas.

2017: In premium picture quality, Samsung continued to set industry benchmarks with the introduction of QLED TVs powered by quantum dot technology.

2018: 8K TVs delivered over 33 million pixels — four times the resolution of 4K.

2020: Samsung introduced MICRO LED technology, advancing self-emissive display innovation and setting new standards for brightness, contrast and colour accuracy in ultra-large screens.

Through continuous advancements in picture quality, smart functionality, and display innovation, Samsung has played a defining role in establishing today’s premium TV standards.

Strengthening Leadership in Premium and Next-Generation TVs

Building on its legacy of innovation, Samsung continues to evolve its premium TV portfolio with expanded Micro RGB models, advancing its next-generation display technologies and reinforcing leadership in high-performance screens. The company also continues to enhance its OLED and Neo QLED lineups, delivering premium picture quality, ultra-large-screen options, and differentiated display performance.

Samsung is expanding its Mini LED offerings as well, bringing enhanced brightness, contrast, and precision control to a wider range of screen sizes and price tiers, extending advanced display performance across its lineup. At the same time, continued investment in AI-powered TVs integrates advanced processors and intelligent features that optimise picture, sound and personalisation in real time.

With two decades of proven global leadership, Samsung remains one of the most consistently recognised and trusted TV brands worldwide, offering industry-leading technology across multiple price tiers, screen sizes and display innovations.

Go to samsung.com/pk or your nearest retail store to shop from our wide range of TVs:

Series Model No Type Inch Market Retail Price (MRP) F Series UA32H5000FUSMM HD 32 Rs. 55,999 D Series UA32T5300AUSMM HD 32 Rs. 63,999 F Series UA43F6000FUSMM FHD 43 Rs. 83,999 D Series UA43T5300AUSMM FHD 43 Rs. 94,999 F Series UA43U8000FUSMM UHD 43 Rs. 101,999 D Series UA43DU7000USMM UHD 43 Rs. 116,999 F Series UA50U8000FUSMM UHD 50 Rs. 130,999 F Series UA55U8000FUSMM UHD 55 Rs. 151,999 D Series UA50DU7000USMM UHD 50 Rs. 157,999 F Series QA50Q7FAAUSMM QLED 50 Rs. 168,999 D Series UA50DU8000USMM UHD 50 Rs. 169,999 D Series UA55DU7000USMM UHD 55 Rs. 183,999 D Series UA55DU8000USMM UHD 55 Rs. 198,999 D Series QA55Q60DAUSMM QLED 55 Rs. 214,999 F Series UA65U8000FUSMM UHD 65 Rs. 229,999 D Series QA55Q70DAUSMM QLED 55 Rs. 248,999 F Series QA55Q7FAAUSMM QLED 55 Rs. 259,999 D Series UA65DU7000USMM UHD 65 Rs. 262,999 D Series UA65DU8000USMM QLED 65 Rs. 281,999 F Series QA65Q7FAAUSMM QLED 65 Rs. 291,999 D Series QA65Q60DAUSMM QLED 65 Rs. 306,999 D Series QA65Q70DAUSMM QLED 65 Rs. 330,999 D Series QA55LS03DAUSMM The Frame 55 Rs. 363,499 F Series UA75U8000FUSMM UHD 75 Rs. 367,999 F Series QA65Q8FAAUSMM QLED 65 Rs. 370,999 D Series UA75DU7000USMM UHD 75 Rs. 397,999 F Series QA75Q7FAAUSMM QLED 75 Rs. 429,999 D Series QA65Q80DAUSMM QLED 65 Rs. 441,999 F Series QA65QN70FAUSMM Neo QLED 4K 65 Rs. 459,999 D Series QA65LS03DAUSMM The Frame 65 Rs. 492,999 D Series QA75Q70DAUSMM QLED 75 Rs. 505,999 F Series QA75Q8FAAUSMM QLED 75 Rs. 519,999 F Series QA65LS03FAUSMM The Frame 65 Rs. 549,000 F Series QA55S85FAESMM OLED 55 Rs. 549,999 D Series QA75Q80DAUSMM QLED 75 Rs. 633,999 F Series QA75QN70FAUSMM Neo QLED 4K 75 Rs. 659,999 F Series UA85U8000FUSMM UHD 85 Rs. 683,999 F Series QA85Q7FAAUSMM QLED 85 Rs. 703,999 D Series UA85DU8000USMM UHD 85 Rs. 708,999 D Series QA85Q70DAUSMM QLED 85 Rs. 755,999 F Series QA65S85FAESMM OLED 65 Rs. 769,999 F Series QA65S90FAESMM OLED 65 Rs. 869,999 F Series QA85QN70FAUSMM Neo QLED 4K 85 Rs. 899,999 D Series QA65S90DAUSMM OLED 65 Rs. 906,999 D Series QA75QN85DBUSMM Neo QLED 4K 75 Rs. 957,999 F Series QA75QN85FAUSMM Neo QLED 4K 75 Rs. 999,999 F Series UA98DU9000USMM UHD 98 Rs. 1,099,999 D Series QA85QN85DBUSMM Neo QLED 4K 85 Rs. 1,191,999 F Series QA85QN85FAUSMM Neo QLED 4K 85 Rs. 1,249,999 F Series QA77S85FAESMM OLED 77 Rs. 1,299,999 F Series QA98Q7FAAUSMM QLED 98 Rs. 1,299,999 D Series QA77S90DAESMM OLED 77 Rs. 1,383,999 F Series QA77S90FAESMM OLED 77 Rs. 1,449,999 F Series QA83S85FAESMM OLED 83 Rs. 1,725,999 D Series QA75QN800DUSMM Neo QLED 8K 75 Rs. 1,781,999 F Series QA75QN900FUSMM Neo QLED 8K 75 Rs. 1,809,999 F Series QA83S90FAESMM OLED 83 Rs. 1,925,999 D Series QA85QN800DUSMM Neo QLED 8K 85 Rs. 2,311,999 F Series QA85QN900FUSMM Neo QLED 8K 85 Rs. 2,359,999

The market retail prices are subject to change.