Samsung Electronics Marks 20 Consecutive Years as the World’s No.1 TV Brand

LAHORE – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced that it ranks as the world’s No.1 TV brand for the 20th consecutive year — marking two decades as the global leader in the television industry.
Samsung has held the top position in the global TV market since 2006, and according to market research firm Omdia, the company recorded a 29.1% share in 2025. This achievement reinforces Samsung’s leadership across premium, ultra-large and next-generation display technologies.
Samsung led the premium segment priced over $2,500 with a 54.3% market share, driven by Neo QLED, OLED, and lifestyle TVs. It also maintained its lead in the segment over $1,500, holding a 52.2% market share.
“When consumers choose a TV, they’re choosing a brand they can trust for years to come,” said SW Yong, President and Head of the Visual Display (VD) Business at Samsung Electronics. “Our 20-year leadership in the global TV market reflects that trust — built on decades of engineering excellence and premium innovation.”
20 Years of Industry-Defining Innovation
Since first reaching the No.1 position in 2006 with its design-led Bordeaux TV, Samsung has consistently innovated to reshape the television industry:
- 2009: The company accelerated the global transition to LED TVs, setting new standards for slimmer, more energy-efficient displays.
- 2011: The introduction of Smart TVs further transformed televisions into connected entertainment platforms, expanding their role beyond traditional viewing.
- 2015: The Serif reimagined how TVs integrate into living spaces by introducing a design-focused TV that positioned the screen as a statement piece within the home.
- 2017: The company launched The Frame, pioneering the Art TV category by transforming the television into a customizable digital art canvas.
- 2017: In premium picture quality, Samsung continued to set industry benchmarks with the introduction of QLED TVs powered by quantum dot technology.
- 2018: 8K TVs delivered over 33 million pixels — four times the resolution of 4K.
- 2020: Samsung introduced MICRO LED technology, advancing self-emissive display innovation and setting new standards for brightness, contrast and colour accuracy in ultra-large screens.
Through continuous advancements in picture quality, smart functionality, and display innovation, Samsung has played a defining role in establishing today’s premium TV standards.
Strengthening Leadership in Premium and Next-Generation TVs
Building on its legacy of innovation, Samsung continues to evolve its premium TV portfolio with expanded Micro RGB models, advancing its next-generation display technologies and reinforcing leadership in high-performance screens. The company also continues to enhance its OLED and Neo QLED lineups, delivering premium picture quality, ultra-large-screen options, and differentiated display performance.
Samsung is expanding its Mini LED offerings as well, bringing enhanced brightness, contrast, and precision control to a wider range of screen sizes and price tiers, extending advanced display performance across its lineup. At the same time, continued investment in AI-powered TVs integrates advanced processors and intelligent features that optimise picture, sound and personalisation in real time.
With two decades of proven global leadership, Samsung remains one of the most consistently recognised and trusted TV brands worldwide, offering industry-leading technology across multiple price tiers, screen sizes and display innovations.
Go to samsung.com/pk or your nearest retail store to shop from our wide range of TVs:
|Series
|Model No
|Type
|Inch
|Market Retail Price (MRP)
|F Series
|UA32H5000FUSMM
|HD
|32
|Rs. 55,999
|D Series
|UA32T5300AUSMM
|HD
|32
|Rs. 63,999
|F Series
|UA43F6000FUSMM
|FHD
|43
|Rs. 83,999
|D Series
|UA43T5300AUSMM
|FHD
|43
|Rs. 94,999
|F Series
|UA43U8000FUSMM
|UHD
|43
|Rs. 101,999
|D Series
|UA43DU7000USMM
|UHD
|43
|Rs. 116,999
|F Series
|UA50U8000FUSMM
|UHD
|50
|Rs. 130,999
|F Series
|UA55U8000FUSMM
|UHD
|55
|Rs. 151,999
|D Series
|UA50DU7000USMM
|UHD
|50
|Rs. 157,999
|F Series
|QA50Q7FAAUSMM
|QLED
|50
|Rs. 168,999
|D Series
|UA50DU8000USMM
|UHD
|50
|Rs. 169,999
|D Series
|UA55DU7000USMM
|UHD
|55
|Rs. 183,999
|D Series
|UA55DU8000USMM
|UHD
|55
|Rs. 198,999
|D Series
|QA55Q60DAUSMM
|QLED
|55
|Rs. 214,999
|F Series
|UA65U8000FUSMM
|UHD
|65
|Rs. 229,999
|D Series
|QA55Q70DAUSMM
|QLED
|55
|Rs. 248,999
|F Series
|QA55Q7FAAUSMM
|QLED
|55
|Rs. 259,999
|D Series
|UA65DU7000USMM
|UHD
|65
|Rs. 262,999
|D Series
|UA65DU8000USMM
|QLED
|65
|Rs. 281,999
|F Series
|QA65Q7FAAUSMM
|QLED
|65
|Rs. 291,999
|D Series
|QA65Q60DAUSMM
|QLED
|65
|Rs. 306,999
|D Series
|QA65Q70DAUSMM
|QLED
|65
|Rs. 330,999
|D Series
|QA55LS03DAUSMM
|The Frame
|55
|Rs. 363,499
|F Series
|UA75U8000FUSMM
|UHD
|75
|Rs. 367,999
|F Series
|QA65Q8FAAUSMM
|QLED
|65
|Rs. 370,999
|D Series
|UA75DU7000USMM
|UHD
|75
|Rs. 397,999
|F Series
|QA75Q7FAAUSMM
|QLED
|75
|Rs. 429,999
|D Series
|QA65Q80DAUSMM
|QLED
|65
|Rs. 441,999
|F Series
|QA65QN70FAUSMM
|Neo QLED 4K
|65
|Rs. 459,999
|D Series
|QA65LS03DAUSMM
|The Frame
|65
|Rs. 492,999
|D Series
|QA75Q70DAUSMM
|QLED
|75
|Rs. 505,999
|F Series
|QA75Q8FAAUSMM
|QLED
|75
|Rs. 519,999
|F Series
|QA65LS03FAUSMM
|The Frame
|65
|Rs. 549,000
|F Series
|QA55S85FAESMM
|OLED
|55
|Rs. 549,999
|D Series
|QA75Q80DAUSMM
|QLED
|75
|Rs. 633,999
|F Series
|QA75QN70FAUSMM
|Neo QLED 4K
|75
|Rs. 659,999
|F Series
|UA85U8000FUSMM
|UHD
|85
|Rs. 683,999
|F Series
|QA85Q7FAAUSMM
|QLED
|85
|Rs. 703,999
|D Series
|UA85DU8000USMM
|UHD
|85
|Rs. 708,999
|D Series
|QA85Q70DAUSMM
|QLED
|85
|Rs. 755,999
|F Series
|QA65S85FAESMM
|OLED
|65
|Rs. 769,999
|F Series
|QA65S90FAESMM
|OLED
|65
|Rs. 869,999
|F Series
|QA85QN70FAUSMM
|Neo QLED 4K
|85
|Rs. 899,999
|D Series
|QA65S90DAUSMM
|OLED
|65
|Rs. 906,999
|D Series
|QA75QN85DBUSMM
|Neo QLED 4K
|75
|Rs. 957,999
|F Series
|QA75QN85FAUSMM
|Neo QLED 4K
|75
|Rs. 999,999
|F Series
|UA98DU9000USMM
|UHD
|98
|Rs. 1,099,999
|D Series
|QA85QN85DBUSMM
|Neo QLED 4K
|85
|Rs. 1,191,999
|F Series
|QA85QN85FAUSMM
|Neo QLED 4K
|85
|Rs. 1,249,999
|F Series
|QA77S85FAESMM
|OLED
|77
|Rs. 1,299,999
|F Series
|QA98Q7FAAUSMM
|QLED
|98
|Rs. 1,299,999
|D Series
|QA77S90DAESMM
|OLED
|77
|Rs. 1,383,999
|F Series
|QA77S90FAESMM
|OLED
|77
|Rs. 1,449,999
|F Series
|QA83S85FAESMM
|OLED
|83
|Rs. 1,725,999
|D Series
|QA75QN800DUSMM
|Neo QLED 8K
|75
|Rs. 1,781,999
|F Series
|QA75QN900FUSMM
|Neo QLED 8K
|75
|Rs. 1,809,999
|F Series
|QA83S90FAESMM
|OLED
|83
|Rs. 1,925,999
|D Series
|QA85QN800DUSMM
|Neo QLED 8K
|85
|Rs. 2,311,999
|F Series
|QA85QN900FUSMM
|Neo QLED 8K
|85
|Rs. 2,359,999
The market retail prices are subject to change.