EBM highlights importance of girls education

05:39 PM | 21 Mar, 2023
EBM highlights importance of girls education

KARACHI - Around 70% of teachers in Pakistan’s primary and secondary education are female. According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Pakistan needs to increase the growth rate of primary school teachers by 50% to achieve the goal of universal primary education by 2030.

On International Women's Day, English Biscuits Manufacture (EBM) released a deeply moving film paying tribute to the incredible female teachers who tirelessly work to build a better future for Pakistan. The film highlighted the immeasurable impact of these teachers, who not only impart knowledge but also instil values, ethics, and character in their students. With their nurturing and compassionate nature, teachers are the backbone of society and help shape the nation's future. The film served as a powerful reminder that educating women means educating entire generations, and we must continue to support and honour them.

To its credit, EBM is doing all it can to provide equitable opportunities to both boys and girls and as a policy only supports schools that have an equal representation of boys and girls. EBM has set up two school campuses for boys and girls in Swabi in collaboration with the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and the Rashid Memorial Welfare Organization project (RMWO), which will become operational in August 2023. In addition to that, EBM supports GCT’s network of schools both in Karachi and rural Sindh at 160+ remote locations with approximately 29,000 students.

They have also contributed towards the adoption of The Citizen Foundation (TCF) schools and the Adult Literacy Programme, referred to as TCF Agahi, which aims to impart basic literacy and numeracy skills to family members of TCF students. EBM is also working on different partnerships for teacher training programs that will be launched in the future. 

Dr Zeelaf Munir, Managing Director & CEO of EBM, said, “The future of our country is linked to the future of women. By educating a woman, you are educating an entire generation. We, at EBM, believe that we will be able to make a true difference in the lives of millions only when we start educating our girls. 

