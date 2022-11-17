20 killed, dozen injured in road accident on Indus Highway
Web Desk
11:28 PM | 17 Nov, 2022
20 killed, dozen injured in road accident on Indus Highway
JAMSHORO – At least twenty people were killed and over a dozen others injured after a passenger van fell into a ditch near Sehwan toll plaza on the Indus Highway, police said on Thursday.

Four boys, six girls and eight women were among the deceased.

A rescue operation was underway with the injured being moved to Abdullah Shah hospital.

A total of 33 people were travelling in the vehicle.

Jamshoro deputy-commissioner has pledged all support to the victims.

