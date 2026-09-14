Petrol Price in Pakistan climbs to Rs380, Diesel Crosses Rs409 after Fresh Price Hike

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government once again raised petrol and diesel prices, pushing both major petroleum products to fresh levels amid continued volatility in global oil markets.

The price of petrol has been increased by Rs4.42 per litre, taking the new rate to Rs380.24 per litre, while high-speed diesel has become Rs6.10 more expensive, reaching Rs409.42 per litre. Under the latest revision, petrol has moved up from Rs375.82 to Rs380.24 per litre, while HSD has risen from Rs403.32 to Rs409.42 per litre.

The revised rates are for Tuesday, September 15, with the government now adjusting fuel prices on a daily basis in response to movements in international oil markets. The government continues to collect Rs114 per litre in taxes and duties on petrol and Rs100 per litre on diesel, adding to the overall cost paid by consumers.

Petrol Relief Scheme

The latest increase comes just as the government is preparing to roll out a targeted fuel relief scheme for owners of motorcycles, rickshaws and vehicles up to 800cc.

Under the scheme announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, eligible owners of two- and three-wheelers will receive Rs100 per litre relief on a monthly quota of 20 litres, while owners of vehicles up to 800cc will receive the same relief on 30 litres per month.

The government has also directed that the SMS required for registration for the petrol subsidy should be free, removing the messaging cost for applicants seeking relief. For Islamabad, registration for the fuel subsidy scheme is set to begin between the night of September 14 and September 15.

The latest increase comes against the backdrop of renewed volatility in international oil markets, with rising tensions in the Middle East raising concerns about global energy supplies.