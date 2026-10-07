UN Chief praises Pakistan’s Global Peace Role in meetng with Field Marshal Asim Munir

RAWALPINDI – United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres acknowledged Pakistan’s longstanding contributions to international peace and security, paying tribute to sacrifices of the country and its armed forces during a meeting with Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi, ISPR said.

UN chief’s meeting with Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces (COAS & CDF) focused on the evolving regional security environment, international peacekeeping and a range of issues with direct implications for regional stability.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres and COAS & CDF Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir Hold Meeting at GHQ Rawalpindi🇵🇰🌍 H.E. António Guterres, United Nations Secretary- General, called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces https://t.co/bRT2hVVlu8 — Rimland Intelligence (@Rimland_Intel) October 7, 2026

Two sides discussed matters of mutual interest and exchanged views on the United Nations’ role in promoting international peace and security. The talks covered several sensitive regional issues, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, India’s decision to place the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance and the threat of terrorism emanating from Afghanistan.

Field Marshal Asim Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to international peace and highlighted the country’s extensive contribution to UN peacekeeping missions.

Pakistan has remained a major contributor to UN peace operations, with its armed forces playing a longstanding role in missions aimed at maintaining peace and protecting civilians in conflict-affected regions.

COAS also appreciated the UN’s efforts under Secretary-General Guterres to advance peace, stability and humanitarian cooperation amid increasingly complex global and regional challenges.

Guterres, in turn, recognised Pakistan’s sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and its sustained contribution to UN peacekeeping. He also acknowledged Islamabad’s continued commitment to international peace and security and specifically commended Pakistan’s efforts to promote peaceful solutions to regional conflicts.

The meeting comes during Guterres’ official visit to Pakistan, where his engagements have placed considerable focus on the country’s role in diplomacy, multilateralism, peacekeeping and humanitarian action.

During his visit, the UN chief has publicly described Pakistan as a country that can contribute to international solutions, praising its diplomatic efforts and its role in promoting dialogue and de-escalation. He has also highlighted Pakistan’s decades-long hosting of millions of Afghan refugees and its contributions to UN peacekeeping.