Rawalpindi’s Madrassa Student found Dead after ‘Rape’ in Khayaban-e-Sir Syed

RAWALPINDI – A 15-year-old girl who went missing after leaving home for madrassa was found dead near her home in Rawalpindi’s Khayaban-e-Sir Syed.

According to police, the girl left her home at around 2 pm to attend madrassa class but did not return. Her family searched for her and later reported her missing. A kidnapping case was registered at Pirwadhai Police Station.

The search ended tragically when the girl’s body was found at a house close to her family’s home. Police reached the scene, collected evidence and shifted the body to a hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Police identified Mumraiz, who is reportedly the victim’s maternal uncle by marriage, as a suspect in the case. The girl’s father, speaking in a video statement, said his daughter had been missing since around 2 pm the previous day.

Rawalpindi CPO Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera ordered police to take immediate action and arrest the suspect allegedly involved in the case. Investigators are examining evidence collected from the scene, while the post-mortem and forensic findings are expected to help establish how the girl died and what happened to her before her death.

Police say further action will be taken once the investigation and forensic examination are completed.