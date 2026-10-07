UN chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir discuss regional security at GHQ

RAWALPINDI – United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres met Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces (COAS & CDF) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, where they discussed regional security and international peace and security.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the meeting covered matters of mutual interest, the prevailing regional security situation and the UN’s role in promoting international peace and security.

The two sides exchanged views on regional stability, the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, India’s decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance and terrorism emanating from Afghanistan.

Field Marshal Asim Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to international peace and highlighted the country’s contributions to UN peacekeeping missions.

He also appreciated the UN’s efforts under Secretary-General António Guterres to promote peace, stability and humanitarian cooperation.

The UN secretary-general paid tribute to the sacrifices and contributions of Pakistan and its armed forces in the fight against terrorism and their role in UN peacekeeping missions.

Guterres also acknowledged Pakistan’s continued commitment to international peace and security and appreciated its efforts to seek peaceful solutions to regional conflicts.