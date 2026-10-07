Punjab bans smoke-emitting vehicles from roads

LAHORE – Punjab Traffic Police has ordered strict action against smoke-emitting vehicles and banned such vehicles from operating on roads as part of measures to control smog.

The Punjab Traffic Police has issued a directive to all City Traffic Officers (CTOs) and District Police Officers (DPOs), ordering joint checkpoints by traffic police and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) against vehicles emitting smoke and pollutants.

The directive calls for joint checking teams comprising officials from the Traffic Police, EPA and Transport Department to ensure that smoke-emitting vehicles are not allowed on roads.

Action will also be taken against vehicles carrying sand, debris and straw without proper covering. Such loads must be covered with tarpaulin to prevent dust and other particles from spreading.

The directive also makes it mandatory for all vehicles, including motorcycles, to have functioning headlights, rear lights, fog lights and indicators. Commercial vehicles, heavy transport vehicles, loaders and tractor-trolleys have also been ordered to display reflective tapes and stickers.

Punjab Traffic Police has further ordered an intensified crackdown on overspeeding, racing and dangerous driving.

In fog-affected areas, heavy vehicles will not be allowed to park on carriageways or road shoulders.

Drivers will also be educated about maintaining a safe distance between vehicles, reducing speed and using fog lights while driving in low visibility.

The directive was issued by SSP Headquarters Syed Nadeem Abbas.