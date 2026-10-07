PPP Senator Farooq H Naek resigns from Judicial Commission of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) stalwart and Senator Farooq H. Naek has resigned from the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), the constitutional body responsible for appointing judges to the superior judiciary.

Confirming his resignation, Naek said he had stepped down due to personal commitments.

In a one-page letter addressed to Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, who is also the leader of the house in the Senate, Naek thanked the leadership for appointing him as a JCP member from the treasury benches.

He described his service on the commission as a “great honour and privilege.”

Naek had participated in several JCP proceedings concerning the appointment of judges to various high courts and the Supreme Court.

A senior lawyer and prominent PPP figure, Naek has also served as chairman of the Senate.

He represented PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari before the Supreme Court in the presidential reference filed by President Asif Ali Zardari concerning the murder case of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Naek has also appeared before the Supreme Court in several constitutional matters, including cases involving reserved seats, amendments to accountability laws, presidential immunity and disputes concerning provincial assemblies.